Just ahead of CES proper, Schlage has announced that its immensely popular Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt (say that five times fast) will soon work with Google Assistant. A few months back, it added support for Amazon's Alexa, right after adding an Android app for remote control. And now, sometime in Q1 of this year, you'll be able to 'Hey Google' your way into locking or unlocking your Schlage-equipped front door.

The new feature will work in the Assistant on both hardware devices like the Google Home variants, as well as in the Google Assistant on phones and tablets. So whether you're yelling "Hey Google, lock my door," into your living room, or double checking "OK Google, is my door locked," with your bedside phone, it'll work either way. And, best of all, there's no monthly fee.

Like the Alexa support previously added, Google Assistant integration will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter, which is another $70 on top of the $200+ Smart Deadbolt. While you won't need a separate smart home hub, it's still an additional expense. But the adapter will also allow you to control the lock from your phone via the app.

There's no precise date set for Assistant support outside "early Q1," but it should be working quite soon. In the meantime, excited parties can get equip their homes ahead of time with the supported smart locks over at Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, and Build.

For more information, you can check out the product listing at Schlage's site, or read the full details in the press release just below.