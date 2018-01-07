Just ahead of CES proper, Schlage has announced that its immensely popular Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt (say that five times fast) will soon work with Google Assistant. A few months back, it added support for Amazon's Alexa, right after adding an Android app for remote control. And now, sometime in Q1 of this year, you'll be able to 'Hey Google' your way into locking or unlocking your Schlage-equipped front door.
The new feature will work in the Assistant on both hardware devices like the Google Home variants, as well as in the Google Assistant on phones and tablets. So whether you're yelling "Hey Google, lock my door," into your living room, or double checking "OK Google, is my door locked," with your bedside phone, it'll work either way. And, best of all, there's no monthly fee.
Like the Alexa support previously added, Google Assistant integration will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter, which is another $70 on top of the $200+ Smart Deadbolt. While you won't need a separate smart home hub, it's still an additional expense. But the adapter will also allow you to control the lock from your phone via the app.
There's no precise date set for Assistant support outside "early Q1," but it should be working quite soon. In the meantime, excited parties can get equip their homes ahead of time with the supported smart locks over at Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, and Build.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 7, 2018) – Schlage®, a brand of Allegion® that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for more than 95 years, today announces at CES Unveiled that its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt will work with Google Assistant in early Q1. With the Google Assistant on Google Home, users will be able to lock the door or check if the door is locked by saying, “OK Google, lock my door” or “OK Google, is my door locked?” Beyond Google Home, you can also ask your Google Assistant on your iOS or Android™ smartphone.
Using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with the Google Assistant will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter. With the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, iOS and Android smartphone users gain remote access to their lock through the Schlage Sense app, no monthly fee required.
“As the Internet of Things continues to innovate rapidly, brands must follow suit,” said Rob Martens, Futurist at Allegion, maker of Schlage Locks. “As IoT platforms emerge, Schlage continues to lead and support consumers’ choice.”
The multi-function Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt contains several convenient features that unlock the true power of a smart home by enabling homeowners to never worry about losing, hiding, carrying or forgetting keys, including:
- Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock’s touchscreen
- Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you want them to
- Use the Wi-Fi Adapter to check on the lock’s status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked
- View past activity to see which codes have been used and when
- Update settings and check battery life Graded Best in Security, Durability and Finish, receiving a AAA - the highest residential grading awarded on the market by the Builders Hardware Manufactures Association (BHMA)
This new integration will come as an addition to the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt’s existing compatibility with Amazon Alexa®. Alternatively, users may choose to set up the Schlage Sense deadbolt with Apple HomeKit and use Siri to command the deadbolt on their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. These integrations allow the Schlage Sense lock to interact with a variety of connected products and empower a wide array of consumers to add the lock to their smart home mix.
For more information on the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, visit www.schlage.com/Sense.
