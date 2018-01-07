The Honor View10 will come to the United States later this year, the company announced at a press conference in Las Vegas at the CES conference tonight. Pricing and an exact release date were not announced, but on the latter, we'd place our bets on sooner rather than later.

If you need a refresher, the Honor View10 sports a 5.99" 18:9 IPS LCD FHD+ display, a Kirin 970 SoC, Android Oreo/EMUI 8, 64GB/128GB of storage, 4/6GB of RAM, 16MP+20MP rear and 13MP front cameras, a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,750mAh battery. That's not too bad for a RMB 3,000 (~$460 USD). Malaysia and Russia can get the phone later this month.

Honor has also announced a very limited edition red Honor 7X for Valentine's Day, available soonTM (probably in the next few weeks) in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and India. Only 20,000 units will be up for sale, the first 100 of which will come with special Honor co-branded Monster AM15 earphones. Be sure to check the second source link below to see when it goes live — you know, if you're hoping to score a red 7X.