It's been a long time coming, but it appears that you can now add your PayPal Business Debit Mastercard to Android Pay. That means holders of this debit card can finally enjoy that sweet unlimited 1% cash back on eligible purchases when making contactless payments with their Android smartphone.

The PayPal Business Debit Mastercard is issued by Bancorp, which has taken its time joining the ranks of banks that play nicely with Android Pay. While Bancorp isn't yet listed as a participant on the Android Pay help page, some users are confirming that they've recently been able to add the PayPal debit card to Android Pay.

The ability to add this debit card isn't to be confused with PayPal integration with Android Pay, which began going live for users in May. It's also not to be confused with support for the PayPal Extras Mastercard credit card, which already happened.

Using PayPal with Android Pay and the debit card both pull funds directly from your PayPal balance. However, the debit card gets you the aforementioned 1% cash back on eligible purchases, gives you Mastercard's protection from fraudulent charges, and uses your bank account as a backup source of funds.

While many of you don't seem to use Android Pay, we've noticed some anticipation for this debit card's addition. If you have the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard, try adding it to Android Pay and let us know how it goes.