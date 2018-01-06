HP - Accelerating Chromebooks in the Classroom with new devices for teaching and learning

The historic rise of Chromebook adoption in schools has driven more equitable access to technology for students, offering a simple and manageable solution for digital education transformation. In fact, Chromebooks accounted for an astonishing 58% of mobile PC device shipments to K-12 schools (not including desktops) in the United States last year and now lead school markets in Canada and Sweden1. Today, HP continues its leadership in this vital segment by announcing three new Chrome OS devices that take advantage of the latest enhancements to the Google for Education ecosystem: the HP Chromebook 11 G6 Education Edition, the HP Chromebook 14 G5 and the HP Chromebox G2.

While simplicity and manageability are core strengths of the Google for Education ecosystem, but this is only half of the story. The evolution of the Chrome ecosystem continues to equip schools with powerful tools for teaching and learning. Google Classroom made learning management simple, by seamlessly managing collaboration, teaching and assignment workflows. G Suite for Education, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Drive and Hangouts, empowers students to analyze and create in a collaborative digital setting.

HP engineers powerful and sturdy devices based on real-life student and teacher use. Our field-based classroom observation, data analysis and channel partner input inform our product industrial and ergonomic design. The results? The all-new sixth-generation HP Education Edition Chromebook 11 which is the thinnest rugged HP Chromebook2; a new large-format, fully-configurable 14” diagonal HP Chromebook for teachers and secondary students; and the new powerful HP Chromebox G2 for libraries and labs. These incredible new devices are complemented by a range of education-focused accessories and displays, including the HP 32U Essential Charging Cart which enables secure storage, battery charging and interclass mobility for up to 32 HP Chromebooks.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 Education Edition: Built for schools. Designed for learning.

Highly durable, yet lightweight, the sixth-generation HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE is purpose-built for the daily demands of students. With industrial co-molded rubber, reinforced corners and a unique impact dispersion pattern on the internal chassis to protect hinges, the device can withstand bumps and drops from 70 cm onto bare concrete surfaces and designed to pass MIL-STD 810g testing.3 The spill and pick-resistant keyboard provides additional protection from everyday minor spills and accidents. At less than 19 mm thin, the new thin and lightweight design makes it easy for students to fit their HP Chromebook 11 G6 in their backpack to carry around between classes or from school to home.

Powered by Intel® Celeron® processors with expanded memory and storage options up to 8 GB and 64 GB, students can multi-task with more open tabs and engage with more complex STEM and multimedia apps. New USB Type-C charging provides flexibility with a universal charging standard for a variety of devices. The HP Chromebook 11 G6 also features a 180-degree design to adjust the screen flat for collaboration and offers an optional HD IPS touch screen providing wide-viewing angles for group projects and presentations.

HP Chromebook 14 G5: A larger format Chromebook for secondary schools and teachers.

Our primary design goal for the HP Chromebook 14 G5 was flexibility. First, this larger format device features full-HD resolution on a 14” diagonal display, enabling teachers and secondary students (grades 9-12) more screen space to create and collaborate. Second, the HP Chromebook 14 G5’s configurations4 can match the precise functionality needed by schools, whether that’s equipping principals or a mobile STEM lab. Finally, like the new HP Chromebook 11 G6, the HP Chromebook 14 G5 is designed to pass MIL-STD 810G testing3, ships with a spill and pick-resistant keyboard, and supports USB Type-C charging.

HP Chromebox G2: Bringing the benefits of Google for Education to your school’s desktops.

Completely re-designed for 2018, the HP Chromebox G2 is an easy-to-manage device for online assessments, administrative use and computer labs. The HP Chromebox G2 provides a simple, powerful and familiar Chrome OS experience in traditional PC use cases, ranging from checking out books at the library to checking students into school. For assessments, the HP Chromebox G2 can pair with HP Displays, offering students much larger screen sizes during high-stakes tests. The HP Chromebox G2 can help tackle multimedia projects quickly with powerful Intel® 7th or 8th gen processors, up to 16 GB memory, and support for Android apps. The new Chromebox G2 is also ideal for digital signage with support for dual 4K displays via USB Type-C, keeping students, faculty and parents informed about upcoming events, assignments and other important school information.

For more information, please visit http://www8.hp.com/us/en/solutions/education/chromebook.html

footnotes

1. Futuresource Consulting K12 Mobile Computing trackers, CYQ1-3.

2. Based on HP’s internal analysis as January 2nd 2018, of clamshell Chromebooks with rubberized durability features including rubber trims and bumpers that pass a 70cm drop test.

3. MIL-STD testing is not final and is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

4. Based on HP’s internal analysis as of January 2nd 2018, of Chromebooks with 14" screen size, configurable options include CPU, memory, storage, panel, touch, and keyboard.