Projector phones always seemed like an idea that made more sense in science fiction than in present reality, which is probably why the Galaxy Beam failed to gain much traction. Such as it is, the benefit of the Moto Mod design allows anyone with a compatible phone to add on a countless number of peculiar peripherals... one at a time. Now, at Verizon, you can get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod for free when you purchase any other Moto Mod. At $300 off, it's quite the bargain.

You can check out the catalog of available Moto Mods here. According to our tipster, the Insta-Share Projector appears as backordered at times, but the deal can still be redeemed. Alternatively, it may briefly appear as out of stock, though stock will be replenished if you wait a few minutes and refresh.

Obtaining one of these should not be too difficult. If Verizon is offering these free with purchase, they likely have been sitting on unsold stacks of them, though I would not want to project.