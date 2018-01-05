Tiny Bluetooth speakers are almost literally a dime a dozen these days, but high-quality larger units can be harder to track down. Nyne, in addition to having a 3/4 of a pretty rad name, makes a wide selection of contemporary Bluetooth boombox replacements. And today the "splash-proof" 40W Nyne Adventure is just $55.99 at Best Buy, in stark contrast to the $149 price at the OEM's site.

The Adventure has a built-in mic for phone calls, NFC for quick and easy Bluetooth pairing, 3.5mm AUX input, and up to 100 foot Bluetooth range. Its 2,200 mAh battery can provide up to 12 hours of playtime, and it's able to pump some of that power back into your phone if you need it.

Unlike the larger Bass and Bass Pro models, it doesn't have a subwoofer, but the difference and price and splash-resistant design set the Adventure into a different category. At 6.4 lbs, it's easy to tote around with the hidden carrying handle, making it perfect for your next tailgate or beach party.

We're not too sure how long this deal might last, so if you've been in the market for a "splash-proof" Bluetooth speaker, you might want to act soon. Either way, we *ynes have to stick together.