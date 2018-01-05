As someone whose only car is a 23 year-old V12 BMW, I have a deep understanding of the need for a quick and easy way to pull codes from your car when that pesky 'check engine' or 'service engine soon' light comes on. For this reason, I have a Bluetooth OBDII scanner that I can quickly plug into my OBDII port to check what's wrong with my car this time. BAFX's 34t5 Bluetooth OBDII scan tool is just $13.99 on Amazon right now, representing a price drop of over 50% from the MSRP.

The OBDII scanner in my car happens to be the very same one discounted here, and it's extremely useful when you're on the go. Just turn your phone's Bluetooth on, plug the scanner into your OBDII port, and you can see all sorts of live data and diagnostics. The initial pairing process can be a bit confusing for a first-time user, and the preferred app to use it with (Torque Pro) is $4.95, but you'll have a cheap way to see how your car's going for less than $20 total.

$13.99 is the lowest price we've seen this scanner ever go for on Amazon, so now's the perfect time to jump on one if you don't already have a scanner in your car. Hit the source link below to grab one.