One of the aspects David heavily praised about the Razer Phone when he tried it is the 120Hz display. But what good is a high refresh rate when you can't take advantage of it to the max? After all, gaming is the one major aspect Razer built this display for and it'd be good to know how it can best be utilized.

That's why Razer has published a list of all the 120Hz-optimized games on its site so you can check those out to see the full benefits of the display in action. You can check the list out at the source link below, or for convenience's sake, I've also included it here. If you have a Razer Phone, let us know if you've played any of these games and how the experience was.

Fighting

Tekken Mobile
Injustice
Injustice 2
Mortal Kombat X

Racing

Gear.Club
Asphalt 8
Riptide GP: Renegade

RPG/MMORPG

Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition
Space Rangers: Legacy
Vendetta Online
Runescape
Lineage 2: Revolution
Evoland
Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Arcade

Pac-Man
Pac-Man Pop!
RC Soccer
Super Samurai Rampage
Chicken Jump
Zen Pinball

MOBA

Arena of Valor
Vainglory

FPS

Modern Combat 5
Shadowgun Legends
Hitman Sniper

RTS

Titanfall Assault
Warhammer 40k: Freeblade
Warfair
World of Tanks: Blitz
World of Warships

Action-Adventure

KillAllZombies
Meridian
Bug Butcher
Caterzillar
Dash Galactic

Sandbox

Minecraft
Sandbox 3d

Puzzle/Strategy

Star Vikings
Puzzle Quest 2
Talos Principle
Mini Metro
Hitman Go
Lara Croft Go
Deus Ex Go

Sports

OK Golf

Rythym

Dub Dash

Location-based

Pokemon Go

Other

Chameleon Run
Armajet