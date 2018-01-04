One of the aspects David heavily praised about the Razer Phone when he tried it is the 120Hz display. But what good is a high refresh rate when you can't take advantage of it to the max? After all, gaming is the one major aspect Razer built this display for and it'd be good to know how it can best be utilized.

That's why Razer has published a list of all the 120Hz-optimized games on its site so you can check those out to see the full benefits of the display in action. You can check the list out at the source link below, or for convenience's sake, I've also included it here. If you have a Razer Phone, let us know if you've played any of these games and how the experience was.