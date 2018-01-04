One of the aspects David heavily praised about the Razer Phone when he tried it is the 120Hz display. But what good is a high refresh rate when you can't take advantage of it to the max? After all, gaming is the one major aspect Razer built this display for and it'd be good to know how it can best be utilized.
That's why Razer has published a list of all the 120Hz-optimized games on its site so you can check those out to see the full benefits of the display in action. You can check the list out at the source link below, or for convenience's sake, I've also included it here. If you have a Razer Phone, let us know if you've played any of these games and how the experience was.
Fighting
Tekken Mobile
Injustice
Injustice 2
Mortal Kombat X
Racing
Gear.Club
Asphalt 8
Riptide GP: Renegade
RPG/MMORPG
Final Fantasy XV: Personal Edition
Space Rangers: Legacy
Vendetta Online
Runescape
Lineage 2: Revolution
Evoland
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Arcade
Pac-Man
Pac-Man Pop!
RC Soccer
Super Samurai Rampage
Chicken Jump
Zen Pinball
MOBA
Arena of Valor
Vainglory
FPS
Modern Combat 5
Shadowgun Legends
Hitman Sniper
RTS
Titanfall Assault
Warhammer 40k: Freeblade
Warfair
World of Tanks: Blitz
World of Warships
Action-Adventure
KillAllZombies
Meridian
Bug Butcher
Caterzillar
Dash Galactic
Sandbox
Minecraft
Sandbox 3d
Puzzle/Strategy
Star Vikings
Puzzle Quest 2
Talos Principle
Mini Metro
Hitman Go
Lara Croft Go
Deus Ex Go
Sports
OK Golf
Rythym
Dub Dash
Location-based
Pokemon Go
Other
Chameleon Run
Armajet
