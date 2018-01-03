Over a year ago, Google rebranded Google Apps for Work as 'G Suite.' Since then, the company has been working to make G Suite more competitive with Microsoft's Office 365 and other cloud-based work products. The 'Jamboard' digital whiteboard, Hangouts Meet and Chat apps, Google Drive for teams, and Gmail Add-ons are just a few examples of Google's new focus on the enterprise market.

According to a new report from The Information, Google is planning significant improvements to G Suite. The first addition is a new service for managing user identity data, similar to Microsoft's Active Directory, which is expected to be ready in the first half of 2018. The service is expected to cost $8 per user monthly, two sources told The Information. Google also sent out questionnaires to G Suite users asking what customer management tools they used, possibly indicating the company wants to make one in the near future.

The most interesting new project is a voice-over-IP service, codenamed 'Wolverine.' It will directly compete with Skype for Business, by offering its own private branch exchange (PBX). Simply put, a PBX is a cloud-based service that routes calls inside and outside the company - a key feature of Skype for Business. Wolverine could also include video and audio quality upgrades for Hangouts.

Only time will tell if Google can make a dent in Office 365, which currently has around 120 million monthly active business users. You can read the original report at the source link below.