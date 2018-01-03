In the TV segment, LG has a great leg up Samsung's. Its OLED TVs have been praised for many years for their excellent displays and beautiful colors. Now LG is taking another step toward improving its product lineup by introducing ThinQ AI. ThinQ has been the company's smart home brand for a few years already, starting with the SmartThinQ Hub and ending recently with the announcement of the ThinQ speaker with Google Assistant.

But let's start with the visual aspects first. The 2018 lineup of OLED TVs from LG will use a new α (Alpha) 9 processor which promises richer colors, better sharpness, and more realism, whereas the 2018 portfolio of SUPER UHD TVs will have Nano Cell Full-Array Local Dimming for deeper blacks, better shadows, and an image quality that tries to push even closer to OLED. Both will support 4K Cinema HDR, with compatibility with various HDR formats including Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

As for the smarts, the TVs will technically work like a smart hub for your home, with Natural Language Processing based on LG's DeepThinQ. That lets you issue commands to your TV through the remote control, like asking for the soundtrack of a movie you're watching, telling the TV to turn off after the show ends (it supports EPG), controlling various LG appliances, and more. LG also says that customers "in certain countries" will have access to Assistant through the TV to control their lights and third-party services.

There's no clear explanation as to which countries will see the Assistant integration and no list of TVs and prices/availability yet, but as with any pre-event LG announcement, we should hear more once CES kicks off... well, at least we'll know the product names and series then.