The LG V30 was somewhat of a mixed bag. While the hardware and design is excellent, the high price and questionable display quality made it a hard sell for many. LG seems to think a new color option might convince a few buyers, so it has been working on a 'Raspberry Rose' model. The new color will be shown off at CES later this month.

There's not much else to say about the new model, although it does remind me of the 'Solar Red' HTC U11. Sadly, it doesn't look like it will arrive in the United States anytime soon. LG says it will be sold in Korea soon after CES, "with key markets in Europe and Asia to follow."