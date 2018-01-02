Google launched Assistant with only a few third-party services integrated, but the list has swelled to monstrous proportions since then. It seems like new options are being added every day, and the truth might not be far off. Google hasn't added to its official list of smart home integrations lately, but it just pushed a big update with several dozen more services.

Here are all the newly added services on Google's list.

To be clear, these are not all 100% new. Some items on the list, like Ecobee, go back a month or two. Google is just now updating the list to be current. Some devices on this list we hadn't even heard of before, though. If you have one of these devices (new or just kind of new), you ought to be able to add your account info in the Home app or the Google Assistant settings.