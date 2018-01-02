The sequel to the beautiful isometric puzzler Monument Valley was released in November, but if you still haven't played the original and you're wondering what all the fuss is about with this gorgeous perspective-bending game, then you might be in for a new year treat: Monument Valley is free now in several countries around the world.

Since we can't possibly check every country there is, I'll say that your best bet is to go to the Play Store listing wherever you live and see if it's free for you. From my research, it seems that the game is free in India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Taiwan, and many countries where the Play Store prices are not localized and still in USD, like Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Venezuela, Argentina, and much more. However, it is not free in the US, Canada, Australia, many European countries, Korea, Japan, and several countries in South America.

So your mileage may vary. Just check the link below and leave a comment if you find it free wherever you live.