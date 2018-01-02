We've covered tinyCam quite a few times in the past; it's one of the best IP camera monitors on the Play Store. It works with just about every internet-connected camera, uploads video to local or cloud storage, runs a web server for remote access, and more. Now you can even view your camera feeds in your car, if you install the new experimental tinyCam PRO beta.

Alexey Vasilyev, developer of tinyCam, announced the new beta release on his Google+ account. You have to manually install the APK yourself, as Vasilyev is unsure if the video feed violates Android Auto's distribution policy. Once installed, you can view camera feeds straight from your car's screen.

See the source link below for the APK link, and full installation instructions.