Smartphones are getting stupidly expensive these days, with most flagships like the Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy Note8, and iPhone X costing well over $800 out the door. LG's V30 is one of those phones, though it hasn't seen the same popularity that the phones above have, at least among our readership. B&H is now offering a $150 discount on the unlocked V30, dropping the price down to a more palatable $675.

In case you've forgotten, the V30 sports a 6.0" 18:9 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3300mAh battery. Also on board are LG's signature "Quad DAC," Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and wireless charging.

B&H only has it in the Cloud Silver color, which I personally like less than Black (you'll need to buy the not-discounted $929.99 V30+ to get an unlocked unit in black). As always, B&H only charges tax in New York and New Jersey, meaning that those of you in any of the 48 other states can save quite a bit off your final price. Shipping is free, and the second-year warranty is present as well with registration.