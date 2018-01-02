Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so.

Game

Bridge Constructor Portal

Android Police coverage: It's hard to overstate my satisfaction—Bridge Constructor Portal is now available in the Play Store

Bridge Constructor Portal is certainly the most notable Android game released in the last two weeks. The unique merging of Headup Games' bridge building gameplay with Valve's portal creating universe makes for a fun and exciting puzzle game that combines the best mechanics of each series into one genuinely fantastic release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

Geometry Dash SubZero

Android Police coverage: 'Geometry Dash SubZero' is the latest stand-alone expansion for RobTop Games' Geometry Dash series

Geometry Dash SubZero takes the fast-paced platforming gameplay of the original Geometry Dash game and adds in a winter theme for this stand-alone expansion of the series. You can expect plenty of rhythm-based action gameplay scattered throughout its 3 new levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Geometry Dash is back with a brand new adventure. Jump in, brace yourself, and get ready for a real challenge. This won't be easy...

Rhythm-based Action Platforming.

Three unique levels with amazing music from MDK, Bossfight and Boom Kitty.

Unlock unique SubZero icons to customize your character.

Use practice mode to sharpen your skills.

Challenge yourself with the near impossible.

Gunstar Heroes Classic

Android Police coverage: Gunstar Heroes is the newest entry in the Sega Forever classic games compilation

Gunstar Heroes Classic is the latest SEGA Forever release on the Play Store. If you have never played Gunstar Heroes before, you are in for a treat. It is hands-down one of the best run-and-gun platforming shooters in existence, and this port stays true to its excellent gameplay. Just keep in mind that HID compatible controllers will not work correctly, so you will have to play this game with touchscreen controls, which are never going to be as precise as a physical controller.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

A forgotten lunar super weapon, a totalitarian empire bent on world domination, and an insane General who’ll stop at nothing to bring the planet to its knees – only the Gunstar Heroes can stop him. Play as twin brothers Red and Blue, and embark upon one of the most treasured SEGA gems of all time.

Sonic Runners Adventure

Android Police coverage: Sonic Runners Adventure is out, but it's by Gameloft and not SEGA

Sonic Runners Adventure is a premium re-release of Sega's free-to-play Sonic Runners auto-running mobile game. Gameloft has removed all of the FTP aspects in the original version to come up with a premium auto-runner that can easily hold its own against the better running games on the Play Store.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Run with Sonic, the speed legend, and all his friends in his first mobile platformer of 2018. Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends are back in an action-packed runner game. Catch speed fever as you relive the Sonic legend. Run, jump, dash or fly across the road and through exciting platformer levels.

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Game

Android Police coverage: Arena of Valor, one of the biggest mobile MOBAs in the world, is finally available in North America

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Game is the latest mobile MOBA to arrive on the US Play Store. As you would expect, the gameplay revolves around 5 versus 5 top-down arena combat. Unlike other popular mobile MOBAs, the controls take advantage of a virtual thumbstick instead of using direct taps on the screen for your movement.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Experience Arena of Valor, an epic new 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) designed by Tencent Games. Call on your teammates to join you in the jungle. Crush your enemies in classic 5v5 combat in real time. Draw first blood, carry your team, and become legendary in the arena.

57° North for Merge Cube

Android Police coverage: '57° North for Merge Cube' is a unique augmented reality choose your own adventure game

57° North for Merge Cube offers something a little different. At its core, it is a beautifully presented choose your own adventure game. But the twist is that there is a foam cube peripheral from Merge Cube required to experience this augmented reality game. You see, the game will display on the cube as you view the cube through your device's rear camera, and as you progress you will turn the cube in one of multiple directions in order to advance the story.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

When two cousins are shipwrecked on a remote island in Alaska, it’s up to you to help them survive, escape, and maybe even discover why there are so many security cameras out here in the middle of nowhere... 57° North uses the Merge Cube (https://mergevr.com/cube) to tell a gripping story with hundreds of decisions and multiple endings that depend on the choices you make.

Abi: A Robot's Tale

Abi: A Robot's Tale is an immersive point and click adventure game that happens to have a fantastic post-apocalyptic art design and a downright beautiful musical score. It tells a tale of how too much technology can lead down a path of ruin, and how that same technology can be used for the purposes of good.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

With the pace of technological development, our lives increasingly rely on machines. But is that a good thing? Technology can lead us astray, but it can also be our redemption… One day in the distant future, the obsolete household robot Abi finds the hibernating industrial robot DD, and together they escape the warehouse in which they have been locked away.

Vignettes

Vignettes offers something a little different than what you are used to seeing on the Google Play Store. There is no text in this game whatsoever, nor are there any characters to be seen. To be honest, this release is somewhat similar to an escape room puzzle game, but there is no room, only puzzles.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Vignettes is a casual but unique exploration game without text or characters, where objects shapeshift as you spin them around to wander through a kaleidoscope of different moods and settings. An accessible, colorful experience for all to enjoy, filled with playful interactions and hidden secrets.

Wild Kratts Rescue Run

Wild Kratts Rescue Run is an auto-runner that uses many characters and themes from the hit PBS educational children's animated series Wild Kratts. In this title your kids can play through the entirety as one of three main characters from the show; Chris, Martin, or Aviva. There are also 21 "Creaturepedia" entries full of fun animal science-based facts to keep your kids engaged and learning as they play.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Wild Kratts are to the creature power rescue. Run, jump, fly, and swim through 24 action-packed levels, rescue animals to unlock information about each one in the Creaturepedia, and face-off against villains to keep the animals safe from harm.

Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventures

Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventures is another PBS title in this weeks game roundup. This time around the title is centered around the Splash and Bubbles children's TV show. The gameplay tasks the player with finding different sea creatures and plants. Each new item can then be used as decoration in your own habitat, as well as used as a tool to learn more about the ocean and what inhabits it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Dive in and explore the ocean with the Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventures app. Join Splash, Bubbles, Dunk, and Ripple on a journey to the world’s undersea habitats, where you’ll discover the creatures that live there and learn about the many different ways plants and animals thrive in the ocean.

Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG

Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG looks just like any classic JRPG on the Game Boy 8-bit handheld. The gameplay is centered around timing your attacks and dodges properly. And while the core of the gameplay is solid, the fact that this is a paid game that also contains quite a few in-app purchases (to the point that this could be considered a pay-to-win game) makes it that much harder to reconcile spending any cash upfront.

Monetization: $3.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

Enjoy one of the best rpg with great hero battles and combats. Select from various heroes, upgrades, weapons and battle with fearful enemies. This retro rpg features 8-bit graphics and music and will completely remind you of the old-school games. You’ll love every second of it, as it is ultra-fun, easy to play and highly enjoyable.

60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure

60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure is a unique game that combines survival gameplay with choose your own adventure mechanics, all with a dash of hectic item gathering that lasts 60 seconds per interim. What is interesting is that these differing segments of the game are broken up in the main menu, so you can select to play the scenario you enjoy the most.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

As Ted, a responsible citizen and a family man, you are faced with a slight disturbance to your happy, suburban lifestyle. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE. With only 60 seconds left to impact, guide Ted in a mad, intense and action packed dash through his house in search of his family and useful supplies.

Lotus Digital

Lotus Digital is a digital adaptation of the popular card-based board game. The flower theme and its serene gameplay make for a game that isn't too stressful, which is an excellent change of pace from the majority of competitive board games. There is a solo play mode for those that would like to practice on their own, and there is an asynchronous online multiplayer mode for those that enjoy playing online with their friends or family.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Lotus is a beautiful game that grows into a unique work of art every time you play. Clear your head and take in the quiet strength of the Lotus garden. It takes skillful care and nurturing to grow these flowers to their full potential, but once picked, they provide their owner with wisdom.

Antihero

Antihero is a single and multiplayer turn-based strategy game that tasks you with outsmarting and out-stealing your opponents. There is a story-driven campaign to experience as well as a skirmish mode that you play against the AI and an online for casual and ranked PvP multiplayer. So however you would like to play this strategy game, there is a mode that should strike your fancy.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

--

Become a feared and revered master thief in Antihero, a fast-paced digital board game. Use stealth, cunning, and the occasional assassination to build the most powerful thieves’ guild in this gas-lit Victorian underworld. ONE GOAL. MANY FOES.

Dunk Hoop

Dunk Hoop is a new basketball-themed arcade game from Ketchapp that utilizes a very easy to understand mechanic. You have to catch as many basketballs as possible in your net. This of course progressively becomes more and more difficult. Soon enough you will be trying to catch so many basketballs that you will feel like you can't keep up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Play the basket hoop not the ball. This time, you control the basket hoop and you have to catch all the balls. The best basketball game.

Den of Defiance

Den of Defiance is a match-3 puzzle game that uses a few RPG mechanics to spice up the gameplay. It is an alpha release, so there may be a few bugs or unfinished features. But besides its current development stage, there is actually a good bit of fun to be had with Den of Defiance in its current form.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

A Goblin's Tale - Den of Defiance is a puzzle game which combines the match-3 and RPG genres by offering a unique experience: Play as the last defender of the threatened goblin den where vicious village people and heroes from far away castles and kingdoms knock down your den's door.

Warrior Princess - A Medieval Heroes Puzzle

Warrior Princess - A Medieval Heroes Puzzle is a fun little low poly puzzle game. Basically you play as a princess who must stop evil goblins from attacking her father. The princess and the goblins are allowed to move one step at a time. It's up to the princess to cut these goblins off and destroy them before they reach the sleeping king.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Challenging puzzle game featuring cute low poly art, set in medieval times. The King and Princess of Samaria set out for a peaceful picnic in the forest. While the king slept, they were suddenly beset by Goblins. The Princess must protect her father from these creatures before they attack him in his sleep.

Grand Battle Royale

Grand Battle Royale is the latest battle royale game to arrive on the Play Store. This specific release uses a Minecraft-like voxel look that most Android gamers should be pretty familiar with. As a new release the controls are still a little wonky, so it may be best to wait a while to see if the game shapes up to be one of the better battle royale games on Android.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

BATTLE in online multiplayer games when you play the new massive open world game. Survive the battlegrounds, improve your shooting skills, and develop new PVP tactics for FREE. Jump out of the survival plane on the dead island, find the best loot, kill the enemies.

Fit

Fit is a beautifully designed casual puzzler that tasks you with fitting specific shapes into specific holes. You will do this one shape after another in order to collect the people standing on each new shape. Your goal is to collect as many people as possible before your health runs out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

--

Fit shapes by tapping at the right time.

Make shapes bigger and collect characters.

Experience the beautiful game world.

Challenge the world best score.

Typeshift

Typeshift is a minimal word-based puzzle game that tasks you with finding as many words as possible within the supplied columns of letters. You can slide these columns up and down on your screen, which is how you create new words from the letters you are given.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

From the creator of SpellTower, comes a new and completely original word game. Anagrams meets Word Search, with a sprinkle of Crosswords. Typeshift is the modern anagram puzzle; re-imagined from the ground up, combining wordplay, modern game design, and a mobile-first approach.

Prizefighters Boxing

Prizefighters Boxing is eerily similar to the classic NES game Mike Tyson's Punch-Out. It even plays almost exactly the same. You have a left and right punch, as well as a left and right dodge. You will have to time your punches correctly in order to defeat your opponents as well as use your dodging skills to keep from getting punched out yourself.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

As an up-and-coming boxer, career mode puts you in the action against 29 other completely randomly generated opponents so you'll never play the same career twice. Fight your way up the ranks and challenge three different title holders on your way to becoming the first undisputed champion of the world.

Gibbets: Bow Master

At first blush Gibbets: Bow Master may look pretty simple. But once you see the game in motion you will find that there is actually quite a lot of fun to be had with this release. You must shoot arrows using a physics-based slingshot mechanic that works quite a lot like Angry Birds. These arrows are used to cut down people hanging on nooses. But be careful as you do not want to shoot the people, just the rope they are swinging from.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

--

Tired of always losing at Hangman? Now it's time to get your own back on that noose-wielding bully. Gibbets: Bow Master, the sequel to smash hit, gives you chance to save the poor victims before they run out of breath. A truly innovative arcade puzzler where you'll have to aim your bow and arrow carefully to cut the hangman's rope without causing the victims further injury.

Tiki Kart Island

Tiki Kart Island is a new kart racing game on the Play Store that uses a Pacific Island theme. There are 9 racers to choose from and a full champaign to work your way through. Like most kart racers, you will pick up weapons as you race, which can be used against your opponents for a quick leg up. But watch out, as those same weapons can be used against you as well.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $19.99

--

The largest Kart racing game to hit mobile brings 9 unique karts and characters with a full interactive campaign, online battle arena and track builder competition.

Dumb Ways To Die 3 : World Tour

Dumb Ways To Die 3 : World Tour is the third Dumb Ways To Die mini-game collection to land on Android. It appears to be the weakest option of the three, so if you have not played the earlier titles, you may want to check those out first. The base gameplay revolves around quite a few tired mechanics pulled straight from Clash of Clans, though the mini-games available in between the base gameplay can still be pretty fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

--

Dumb Ways to Die brought you the dumb little Beans that the world fell in love with. Now it’s time for another dumbfounding adventure. Help rebuild and keep the once great town of Dumbville safe, travel to the scorching deserts of Dumbgypt, hike to the frosty summit of Dumb Peak and journey to the curious planet of Dumbtune in Dumb Ways to Die 3: World Tour.

Shurado

Shurado is an action-based fighting game that has you battling one samurai after another in order to escape from the fallen hell known as Shurado. Each fight will have you either blocking incoming attacks or striking your opponent through a few different attack methods. The graphics are pretty great, though the framerate could use some work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $26.99

--

Multiple death battles displayed with beautiful graphics. This is the story of how an indomitable soul fights his way through the fallen hell known as Shurado and. He managed to get up a number of times where he attempted to climb the stairway to Shurado.

Tummy Slide

Tummy Slide is an adorable auto-runner filled with cute little penguins that move by sliding on their stomach. There are 24 levels scattered throughout 3 different worlds. Each level is filled with gems, and it is your job to collect those gems while avoiding any obstacles in your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

--

It's sliding time. Join the penguins in the world of Tummy Slide. Collect gems, pick up power-ups & unlock all the amazing penguins in the first ever Tummy Sliding game. Tummy Slide your way through 24 fun levels set in 3 different worlds. Unlock new penguins and explore all their magical trails.

Tiny Armies

Tiny Armies is a PvP action game that allows anyone to fight with up to 8 players in an epic multiplayer battle. It is your job to guide your army around the arena and recruit villagers to increase your power. The larger your forces become, the easier it will be to defeat your opponents army.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $84.99

--

A new era has begun. Fight for ultimate supremacy in The Tiny Armies: Clash Arena, where players from around the world take part in massive, epic multiplayer battles. Recruit soldiers, capture bases, and grow your army into a formidable force with skull-crushing giants and fire-breathing dragons - all live and in-play.

Battle Team

Battle Team is a new free-to-play science fiction RPG with some slick graphics, and sadly a ton of in-app purchases and gacha draws. The balancing feels as though it is geared towards pushing its players towards spending real money, and even if you spend that money on 3-to-5 star tickets, you will most likely still end up with zero 5 star characters thanks to the 1% drawing rate.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

A new SF RPG that has never been released has finally arrived. War of the stars. You can be the best commander. Lead the Nova army right now. More than 300 heroes with various abilities. Prepare for strategic battle using combinations and deployments. An epic of 3D heroes based on diverse and profound stories.

Guardians: A Torchlight Game

Guardians: A Torchlight Game is undoubtedly a generic free-to-play action RPG with a Torchlight skin. The skin is just about the only thing tying this release with the fantastic premium PC versions. If you are looking for Torchlight on Android, this is not it. But if you are looking for a new FTP dungeon crawler with multiple currencies and plenty of IAPs, then Guardians: A Torchlight Game may be for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Torchlight is known as one of the best APRG games in the world. Set in the same universe as the Torchlight PC series, “Guardians: A Torchlight Game” was developed by Freejoy for the first time on mobile. Many more brand-new designs and features are waiting for you.

Godzill.io

Godzill.io is an online multiplayer io game that has people teaming up in their aircraft in order to defeat a giant monster plaguing the city. The controls work well, and the gameplay can be pretty fun. There are even upgrades for your aircraft to work towards, which should give most players a reason to revisit the title day after day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

WELCOME TO AN EPIC BATTLEFIELD. Introducing Godzill.io. A midcore online multiplayer arena of army VS. monsters. The ultimate real time free to play showdown. Choose from a variety of 10 fearless units and defend the city from a fierce monster.

BBTAN2 by 222%

111% has been releasing their game sequels under the 222% moniker for some time, and BBTAN2 by 222% fits right in with that naming scheme. The gameplay resembles that of any Breakout clone. Simply shoot a ball towards blocks at the top of the stage in order to remove them with a certain number of successful hits.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $139.99

--

BB-BOYs need your help. What you’re waiting for? Come be a hero. Swipe and shoot the ball in perfect angle. Various block and items await for you. Get on the adventure using skill balls and boosters.

WTF Game Of The Week

Heads Hop

Heads Hop is a ridiculous game but in a good way. It is an endless runner of sorts that tasks you with getting as far in the stage as possible. What sets it apart from most endless runners is its design. You see, you are a large animal head, placed on a tree branch that has been inserted into a single ice skate. You have to control this abomination as it skates down a long icy path, which is more difficult than you would think thanks to the fact that the head is balancing precariously on that tree branch. If your head falls off you lose, much like in real life.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

--

Heads Hop is a positive and artistic game. Feel good and practice positivity no matter the challenges of life :)

Keep your Head Hop stay balanced and overcome obstacles.

Try racing with the 16 different heads. All very artistic and beautiful.

Free to play.

Quick, pure and colorful.

Full of motivation messages.

Complete the distance, jump and coin objectives to gain more gold coins.

