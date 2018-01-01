It may seem far in the past now, but the craze surrounding Prisma was extraordinary. It became available on the Play Store to everyone in late July 2016, around a year and four months ago. Now the photo-editing app has reached 50 million installs on the Play Store, which is no small feat.

In case you need a reminder, people loved Prisma because of how comprehensive its editing was. It could basically turn a picture into an expressionist painting, with different filters actually named after the artists that inspired them. It instantly became a hit, garnering a ton of press attention.

Prisma is currently part of the 50,000,000 - 100,000,000 install range on the Play Store. It has an average rating of 4.2 stars with 489,000 5-star ratings. If you want to check it out, you can do so via the widget below. Just make sure you have a device running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean or higher.