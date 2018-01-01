Article Contents
Android Auto makes the in-car experience a lot nicer (at least when it's not bugging out), but it's tedious to have to plug your phone in every time you get in the car just to use it. We've been hoping for a wireless solution for some time now, and it seems like it's finally becoming a reality. JVCKENWOOD will have two receivers capable of wireless Android Auto on display at CES 2018.
One of these receivers will be under the KENWOOD brand, while the other is badged as a JVC. The press release describes the KENWOOD unit as a high-end AV multimedia receiver with a 1280x720 resolution, a wide-angle LCD, and both Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The JVC receiver is described as having a 6.8-inch LCD panel that also has Wi-Fi-enabled connectivity for Android Auto. CNET claims that the JVC unit will also have a 720p display, which we wouldn't be surprised to see.
As for other Android Auto-related showcases at CES from JVCKENWOOD, there will be a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (you know, the Pontiac Aztek-shaped thing) with a factory-installed system with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as a touchpad controller with CarPlay compatibility. CES 2018 is just over a week away, so we won't have to wait long to see this tech.
JVCKENWOOD Corporation will exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, one of the world’s largest electronics shows, to be held from January 9 (Tue.) to 12 (Fri.), 2018 (local time), in Las Vegas, Nevada.
JVCKENWOOD’s booth will exhibit our latest products from the Automotive and the Media Service Sectors. Exhibits from the Automotive Sector will highlight high-end models of AV multimedia receivers featuring HD wide-viewing angle LCD panels, new car AV products with a high-resolution compatibility, and JVCKENWOOD’s OEM business activities in the Automotive Sector. Exhibits from the Media Service Sector will showcase new Bluetooth®-enabled headphone and 4K video camera products. We will also present various audio solutions developed by applying our technologies, such as a demo car equipped with a vibrating audio generator (exciter), ribbon speaker systems, and EXOFIELD out-of-head localization sound field-processing technology.
Major Exhibits from the Automotive Sector
1. Outstanding lineup of new products under the KENWOOD brand
- New high-end AV multimedia receiver featuring HD (1280x720) resolution and wide-viewing angle LCD panel and enhanced connectivity with smartphones by supporting Apple CarPlay™ and wireless connectivity for Android Auto™.
- Lineup of AV multimedia receivers compatible with DSD™ (Direct Stream Digital) files and enhanced support for high-resolution audio.
- Demonstration in a sound room offering a trial listening experience of full high-resolution systems (head unit, amplifier, and speaker system) from the eXcelon series.
- Exhibition of high-resolution dashcams with safe driving support functions capable of connecting to JVCKENWOOD’s AV multimedia receivers.
2. Outstanding lineup of new products under the JVC brand
Lineup of new receivers without disc-reading mechanism with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability and new AV receivers featuring enhanced connectivity with smartphones and equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD panel, such as Wi-Fi®-enabled receivers with wireless connectivity for Android Auto™.
3. Introducing JVCKENWOOD’s OEM business activities in the Automotive Sector
We will present our activities in the OEM business, the priority business in the Automotive Sector, our growth driver, showcasing a demo car equipped with our exclusive products. (Automobile courtesy of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation)
- On exhibit will be the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with a factory-installed display audio system, supporting Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and touch pad controller (with Apple CarPlay capability) that is easy to use while driving.
Major Exhibits from the Media Service Sector
1. Lineup of 4K video cameras, ranging from professional-use models to commercial models
On display will be our lineup of 4K video cameras, including new 4K-compatible commercial video cameras featuring our Quad Proof structure—waterproof, dust-proof, shockproof and freeze-proof, and 4K professional camera recorders.
2. Lineup of headphones focusing on Bluetooth® -compatible models for wireless music listening
Spotlighting our lineup of new wireless headphones with Bluetooth® technology, which has entered the mainstream. We will showcase our product lines that are ideal for various listening situations, ranging from sweat-proof sports-friendly headphones to models for everyday use.
Reference Exhibition
1. Vibrating audio generator (exciter)
Presenting a reference exhibit of a lightweight exciter delivering high-quality sound reproduction, regardless of installation location, through vibrating its contact surface. We will demonstrate a bass-boost-type model embedded in the seat of a demo car and an in-wall type model, which turns an entire wall into the speaker front, to propose flexible new applications that are not confined to conventional installation locations and methods, ranging from in-vehicle audio systems to audio systems for use in buildings and interiors.
2. Ribbon speakers
A tallboy speaker system composed of a stack of three units of full-range ribbon speakers will be displayed as a reference exhibit. In a separate venue (in Venetian Tower) adjacent to the main venue, visitors will be able to experience the actual sound.
3. “EXOFIELD” out-of-head sound processing technology
We will present EXOFIELD, our unique technology, which makes it possible to measure and analyze the personal characteristics of individual users, such as the shapes of their ears and faces, as well as acoustic characteristics of audio speakers and listening rooms they use, etc. to perform audio signal processing that is optimally customized to individual users. Our technology achieves out-of-head localization of sound images, unlike conventional headphones with in-head localization of sound images, enabling reproduction of a sound field and localization of sound images achieved in a typical speaker listening experience even with headphones. A trial listening demonstration will be available by reservation at a separate venue (in Venetian Tower).
Outline of CES 2018
- Name：CES 2018
- Organizer：Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
- Dates：January 9 (Tue.) – 12 (Fri.), 2018
- Venue：Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center, etc. (Las Vegas, Nevada, USA)
・JVCKENWOOD booth: North Hall #4602, Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center
・Separate venue: Venetian Tower Suite 29-328, 30-326, 30-328
- Official website：http://www.ces.tech
