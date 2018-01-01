Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Paralign - Aligning Thoughts

Today's roundup is presented by Paralign - Aligning Thoughts from Paralign.me. Finding like-minded individuals can often be a difficult task. This is especially true when you want to reach out, but are wary of the judgment of your peers. Luckily, there is Paralign, a new community-driven, intelligent mood and thought tracker that connects you with compatible anonymous users. It also creates a universe of empowering content tailored to your thoughts. Through the Paralign app, you can open an avenue of therapeutic discussion where both parties can explore their similar mindsets in an intuitive and helpful manner. You can also explore various guided meditations and helpful quotes in order to change your mood into one that is more focused and empowered. Whether you are looking for help or are offering it, Paralign gives you a medium in which to explore your thoughts and feelings in a productive way.

--

Paralign is an AI-driven thought and mood tracker. With every thought, it connects you to people who have been there in the past, letting you know you are not alone. It also creates a universe of mindfulness content, inspiring quotes, and guided meditation; all tailored to the thought. Join our supportive community and empower yourself to be genuine and authentic about what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.

Apps

Haven: Keep Watch (BETA)

Android Police coverage: Edward Snowden wants you to protect what's precious with Haven

Haven: Keep Watch is an open-source security-focused application currently being pitched as a product from the mind of Edward Snowden. It utilizes all of the sensors in your device in order to monitor its surroundings. Essentially it works as a motion, sound, vibration, and light detector, for the purpose of watching out for unexpected guests and unwanted intruders.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Haven is for people who need a way to protect their personal spaces and possessions without compromising their own privacy. It is an Android application that leverages on-device sensors to provide monitoring and protection of physical spaces.

HQ Trivia

Android Police coverage: HQ Trivia is now out on Android

HQ Trivia is a smartphone game-show app that can be played every day at 9 pm EST as well as on weekdays at 3 pm EST. There are actual cash prizes to be won, with the last prize coming in at around $18,000, which is most definitely nothing to sneeze at. Just keep in mind that the trivia app is still in beta, so there may be a few bugs or missing features.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes. Every day at 9pm EST. Weekdays at 3pm EST.

SiriusXM for Android TV

Android Police coverage: SiriusXM quietly arrives on Android TV

SiriusXM for Android TV offers precisely what its name implies. This is a SiriusXM app for Android TV. By installing this release on any Android TV device, you will be able to enjoy your SiriusXM music and talk radio from the comfort of your TV. Just keep in mind that SiriusFM requires a monthly subscription to the service, though there is a free trial for those interested in checking it out before spending their hard earned cash.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

With SiriusXM, you can stream commercial-free music of virtually every genre and beat, handpicked by the best music experts around. Not to mention exclusive live performances and artist-dedicated channels you can listen to only here, including our newest, The Beatles Channel, plus E Street Radio, The Garth Channel and more.

Sky Sports International

Android Police coverage: Sky Sports releases "International" app, though it seems to only be available in the US

Sky Sports International is intended as a multi-regional version of the Sky Sports application. This means users in the US, as well as other parts of the globe, can enjoy Sky Sports news and videos without having to live within certain designated areas of Europe.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Don't miss a worldy, wicket, fastest lap or crunching tackle thanks to the knockout Sky Sports app. It's got all the breaking stories from Sky Sports News, the best video, live scores, fixtures and results. You can also pick your favourite teams, stars, experts and sports to follow so you only get the news that matters to you most.

Favorites Lock Screen

Android Police coverage: Favorites Lock Screen from Microsoft Garage puts your news and interests front and center

Favorites Lock Screen is a new lockscreen replacement app from Microsoft that emphasizes all of your favorite things, directly on the lockscreen. So say you want to call a friend, there is a lockscreen shortcut for that, same with quick access to your notifications and device settings. Right now the app appears to be region locked to India. Hopefully, it releases to a wider audience sooner rather than later.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Add some daily zing to your smartphone lock screen with wallpapers and news about the stars and interests you care about. A unique lock screen app, Favorites Lock Screen, a Microsoft Garage project, offers you a host of wallpapers.

SpotOn - Sleep & Wake Timer for Spotify

SpotOn - Sleep & Wake Timer for Spotify is a simple music timer for your Spotify music listening needs. Whether you want to slowly fall asleep to your favorite tunes, or just want to wake up to some quality music, SpotOn - Sleep & Wake Timer for Spotify has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

SpotOn Sleep/Wake Timer for Spotify lets you set a timer to fall asleep and wake up to your favorite tracks, albums and playlists. Fall asleep and wake up to your favorite music.

UC Browser Mini for Android Go

UC Browser Mini for Android Go is just that, a lightweight browser intended for use on low-spec Android devices such as any phone that uses Android Go. Luckily that doesn't mean you have to be using a low-end device in order to take advantage of UC Browser and its speedy browsing capabilities, as anyone can take advantage of this app no matter their current device's capabilities.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

UC Browser Mini for Android Go gives you a great browsing experience in a tiny package. It’s a lightweight browser especially useful to users of Android phones with lower specs and less storage space, but still packed with great features.

Upthere Home - Cloud Storage

Upthere Home - Cloud Storage is a cloud storage application from Western Digital. It has all of the features you would expect, such as file sharing and social media integration, but there is also a great search function that makes it extremely easy to find the files you are hunting for. You can even auto-upload all of your important pictures and videos, so you never have to worry about losing your precious content if your device is lost or stolen. Just keep in mind that there is a $1.99 a month subscription fee for the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Upthere Home is the smartest way to store and share all of your photos, videos, and other files.

Privately share and swap photos and files with friends and family, no matter what device they use

Share to your favorite social networks like Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp

Super fast search so you can find anything instantly by time, location, or file type

Auto-import photos and videos directly from your phone

Everything is always stored in its original quality directly in the Upthere cloud so you can free up space on your phone

Content shared with you does not count towards your storage quota.

Have feedback about the app or questions? We’re all ears. Email [email protected] anytime.

Record Bird - Never Miss a Music Release

I never knew it, but apparently, I have been searching for an app just like Record Bird - Never Miss a Music Release all of my life. Normally I tend to cruise Amazon and iTunes to see what new musical releases have turned up for purchase, but after using Record Bird for a short time, I now see how much simpler the process of finding new releases that interest me can be. So if you too are looking for an easy way to be notified when your favorite bands have a new album available, I wholeheartedly recommend checking out Record Bird - Never Miss a Music Release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

NEVER MISS A BEAT: Always be the first to know when your favourite artists announce or drop new music. Record Bird informs you about new and upcoming music releases of your favorite artists and genres. Be the first to know of a new album or single by your favorite bands and musicians. With Record Bird, you will never miss a new release again.

BeeChat

If people can squeeze in the word "blockchain" in their press releases, you bet they will, and the BeeChat messenger and cryptocurrency community app is no stranger to this bandwagon jumping. So while the idea of this new release may seem interesting, the missing English translations in specific sections of the app as well as a few bugs that can cause crashing, it may be best to wait and see how this release shapes up before jumping in too soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

BeeChat is a blockchain based messenger and cryptocurrency community. Using BeeChat, you can join active private chats, private and public groups, and discussions that serve not only the cryptocurrency community but also the wider community at large.

Remindee - Create reminders from any app!

Remindee - Create reminders from any app is a useful and minimal reminder app that will work with just about any Android application you have. So say, if you would like to remind yourself to read or reply to a tweet from within your favorite Twitter app, you can do that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Remindee is the minimal, content-focused reminder app you can use to create reminders from anywhere. Hit the share button in any app for the content you want to create a reminder about, tap "Remind Me", set the date & time you want to be reminded at - done. You don't even have to leave the app you're in.

PodAlarm

PodAlarm is another music alarm app released this week that focuses on playing your favorite podcasts, music, or audiobook as your daily alarm. Once you set your content and waking time, you can expect the app to gradually increase the alarm volume in order to gently wake you from your slumber.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

PodAlarm lets you use your favourite podcast, audiobook or music app as your daily alarm. Choose the app you want to start playing, set the the alarm time, go to sleep.. It's that simple :) At the alarm time your chosen app will start playing, gradually increasing the volume from 0 to your regular alarm volume to gently wake you from sleep..

Shut up

Shut up is a simple device silencer application that can be turned off and on through its launcher or quick setting tile in your notification drawer. As you would expect it silences your device when turned on, which can be handy for those of you that need a quick way to turn off all of your device sounds.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Silence your phone at any time with just a tap by using a shortcut on your homepage or through a beautiful quick setting in your status bar.

Timely Cleaner: WhatsApp Scheduled Cleaning

Timely Cleaner: WhatsApp Scheduled Cleaning automatically deletes all WhatsApp media items from any particular category (images, videos, etc.) depending on which categories you select to wipe. This is great for WhatsApp users on devices with a small amount of memory. So while WhatsApp does have its own built-in storage manager, it only works as an all or nothing affair, since you can't select any individual items to keep. This is why Timely Cleaner: WhatsApp Scheduled Cleaning is a better way to go about deleting your WhatsApp media items.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Deleting lots of unwanted WhatsApp files, like images and videos, should be quick and convenient. That's especially true for files you send, by default they're hidden, you won't see them in your Gallery app, so while out of sight, they take up more and more space over time. Timely Cleaner wants to give you that quickness and convenience.

Storage Redirect (requires ROOT)

First off, Storage Redirect is a root-only application, so if your device isn't rooted and you don't plan on rooting it, you can skip this listing. But for those of you who do happen to root your devices, Storage Redirect may just be of use. You see, many apps on your device don't use the appropriate storage paths for their folder structure. Storage Redirect will redirect those incorrectly placed folders to the proper paths, which should make navigating your storage folder structure plenty more intuitive.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

--

This is a powerful tool which requires root access, please read the description before download. Nowadays, almost every app will request storage permissions, and tons of poorly-designed apps will leave many folders in public storage (for example a poorly-designed app called ABC may leave a folder called /ABC in public storage).

Fluctuate - Universal Price Tracker

Fluctuate - Universal Price Tracker is a new price tracking application that will work with just about any online storefront. Its usefulness becomes clear once you realize that many of your favorite retail items will drop in price quite often, which is why tracking their price fluctuations can be so useful. This way you can pick up your most needed purchases at the lowest prices possible.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Have you ever found yourself repeatedly checking Amazon to see if the price of that laptop that you wanted to buy has finally fallen low enough for you to buy it? Introducing Fluctuate. Fluctuate is a price tracker that allows you to track the price of products from online shopping websites, and unlike all the other Price Trackers on the Play Store, Fluctuate works with any online shopping site, like Amazon and eBay.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Switch

Android Police coverage: OnePlus releases 'Switch' app for migrating to a new device

OnePlus Switch is a tie-in application for OnePlus devices. It is used for migrating the data from your old phone to a new OnePlus handset. This data ranges from your contacts and messages, to your photos, which should help to ease the transition to a new phone. So while many methods for data transfer already exist, having a fully supported transfer tool from your new phone manufacturer is always a plus.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

OnePlus Switch can quickly migrate all of your data including contacts, messages and photos stored on your previous device to the new OnePlus device.

Connection with Onestep

Support a wide range of Data

Complete in Minutes

Showing Progress with Fun Animations

Moto Z Market

Moto Z Market is a tie-in application made for use on the Moto Z line of devices. Basically, it's a storefront that contains Moto Z mods that can be easily purchased from your phone. By having this app available on the Play Store, it can receive updates with ease, which means you won't have to rely on your carrier for new updates to the app. This way it will always contain the latest mods available.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Explore the Moto Mods collection right from your Moto Z. Moto Mods transform your Moto Z into a entirely new device. Turn your Moto Z into a 360 camera, boombox, wireless projector and more. Only Moto Z can do this. Because different is better. The Moto Z Market curates an entire collection of Moto Mods.

