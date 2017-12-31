Telegram is ending the year by giving its users yet another update. Version 4.7 for Android brings support for multiple accounts using different phone numbers and a quick-reply action within chats. This is the second Telegram update this month.

Here's the changelog:

WHAT'S NEW

Multiple accounts and 'Swipe to reply' added in version 4.7:

- Quickly switch between different Telegram accounts if you use multiple phone numbers.

- Swipe left on any message to reply to it.

With the latest update, Telegram users can add up to three accounts linked with different phone numbers to their app. This will be a welcome feature for users who were relying on things like parallel apps or app cloning to access multiple Telegram accounts on a single phone up until now. A swipe from the left will bring out the menu where users can switch between accounts. Unless the settings are changed, users will receive notifications from all their accounts.

Version 4.7 also brings a quick-reply feature, which lets users swipe left on a specific message to start a reply.

While it isn't the most significant of updates, Telegram says this one gives its users features they've been asking for, which is always nice. The latest version is available in the Play Store, but you can also grab Telegram 4.7 from APK Mirror.