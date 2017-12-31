OxygenOS 5.0 for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, based on Android 8.0 Oreo, was released last month. As is usually the case for major software releases, there were a few bugs that cropped up. OxygenOS 5.0.1 is now available for the OP3/3T with a few new features and bug fixes, but it's causing a harmful app warning to appear for some users.

First, here's the official changelog from OnePlus:

Added support for aptX HD

Added Wi-Fi hotspot device manager

Added "adaptive mode" screen calibration

Updated Android security patch to December

General bug fixes and stability improvements

There are multiple reports of users seeing a 'Uninstall harmful app?' warning after updating. The message, which comes from Google Play Protect, recommends users uninstall a system app called 'FactoryMode.' See the screenshot below:

Image credit: G_Lokesh_Yeole_pXPG

You may remember FactoryMode by its previous name, 'EngineerMode,' which was designed to assist device testing during the manufacturing process. EngineerMode received extensive coverage last month after a security researcher published a method of rooting OnePlus phones using the app, which the company has since patched.

Since the FactoryMode app is only used for diagnostic purposes, there's no danger to your device if you choose to remove it. OxygenOS 5.0.1 is rolling out in stages, so if you don't have it right now, you will soon.