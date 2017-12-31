OmniROM was a popular custom ROM back in the Jelly Bean/KitKat era, especially because of its multi-window feature and wide device support. The project has scaled back its reach over the years, like most custom ROMs (except LineageOS), but it still maintains a dedicated user base.

OmniROM has started to offer official Android 8.1 weekly builds, beating LineageOS to the punch. Oreo is currently available for the OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. The team promises that more devices will be supported soon, but no ETA was provided.

You can see the original post from OmniROM at the source link below.