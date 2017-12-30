Team Win Recovery Project, better known as TWRP, is basically a synonym for "custom recovery" these days. It makes it easy to step into the world of custom ROMs and other flashable things for older and newer devices alike. Since our last update earlier this month, TWRP has added 11 more smartphones and tablets to its ever-growing roster, including the Razer Phone and Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus.

Here's a rundown of the latest devices to get TWRP support:

Razer Phone (cheryl)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 (rosy)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus (vince)

HTC One X10 dual SIM (e66_dugl)

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle (a56dj)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi 2015 (gts28wifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 LTE 2015 (gts28ltexx)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi 2015 (gts210wifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE 2015 (gts210ltexx)

BQ Aquaris U2 Lite (yamchalite)

BQ Aquaris V Plus (raditz)

The Razer Phone is likely the most exciting addition of this bunch. The new entrant into the smartphone game is quickly turning into one of the more intriguing enthusiast phones out there.

You can get the recovery for these newly added devices using the links above, or you can download the TWRP app from the widget below.