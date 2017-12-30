The Mi A1 was the first Android One device from Xiaomi, meaning it ran completely stock Android. It turned out to be an excellent phone, and Xiaomi promised it would receive Oreo before the end of 2017. It looks like the company just barely delivered on that promise, because Android 8.0 is now rolling out to the device.
We're ending the year with an O! #MiA1 users, stay tuned as we're rolling out your long-awaited update in batches but make sure you're already on the latest December update (7.12.19) to receive Android O! pic.twitter.com/GhRtDnyJn4
— Mi (@xiaomi) December 31, 2017
Xiaomi has been testing Oreo on the A1 through a public beta test for at least a week. The finished update is gradually rolling out, which probably means many phone owners won't get it before the end of the year (considering that's... tomorrow). Still, Xiaomi did deliver on its promise, if only by a vary narrow margin.
Similarly, OnePlus promised to update the OP3 and 3T to Android Nougat by the end of last year, and the update started rolling out on December 31. Here's hoping Xiaomi can get the A1 on Android 8.1 soon.
