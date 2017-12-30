With a little time left before the year is over, OnePlus' engineers and team appear to still be hard at work trying to make Oreo for the OnePlus 5T happen and it looks like they succeeded. The first Open Beta for OxygenOS has rolled for the new 5T and it brings with it the first taste of Oreo on the phone.

If OnePlus' effort with the OP5 is to be taken as a benchmark, the 5T might go from first beta to second beta to release in less than a month, which means we could have stable Oreo on iy before the end of January. Not bad.

If you'd like to give Beta 1 a go, you can download the file and read the rather simple instructions for flashing it in the source links below. As to what you can expect with this update, here's the rundown:

Updated to Android O (8.0) Launcher Optimized the app shortcut style

Combine icon options with app shortcuts

Now able to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus System Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-Fill

Added Smart Text Selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated Android security patch to December

The file weighs in at around 1.61GB so make sure you're on a stable connection and begin downloading. And when all your friends are celebrating NYE tomorrow, try not to be too busy playing with the new settings and options on your phone... unless you're using PIP to video chat with someone while also reading Android Police. Then all is forgiven.