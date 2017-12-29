Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a beautiful point and click adventure, a quirky exploration-based puzzle game, a serene flower-based board game, a casual "fit the block in the hole" arcade game, an action-based samurai fighting game, and a free-to-play dungeon crawler with a Torchlight skin. Without further ado:

Abi: A Robot's Tale

Abi: A Robot's Tale is an immersive point and click adventure game that happens to have a fantastic post-apocalyptic art design and a downright beautiful musical score. It tells a tale of how too much technology can lead down a path of ruin, and how that same technology can be used for the purposes of good.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

With the pace of technological development, our lives increasingly rely on machines. But is that a good thing? Technology can lead us astray, but it can also be our redemption… One day in the distant future, the obsolete household robot Abi finds the hibernating industrial robot DD, and together they escape the warehouse in which they have been locked away.

Vignettes

Vignettes offers something a little different than what you are used to seeing on the Google Play Store. There is no text in this game whatsoever, nor are there any characters to be seen. To be honest, this release is somewhat similar to an escape room puzzle game, but there is no room, only puzzles.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Vignettes is a casual but unique exploration game without text or characters, where objects shapeshift as you spin them around to wander through a kaleidoscope of different moods and settings. An accessible, colorful experience for all to enjoy, filled with playful interactions and hidden secrets.

Lotus Digital

Lotus Digital is a digital adaptation of the popular card-based board game. The flower theme and its serene gameplay make for a game that isn't too stressful, which is an excellent change of pace from the majority of competitive board games. There is a solo play mode for those that would like to practice on their own, and there is an asynchronous online multiplayer mode for those that enjoy playing online with their friends or family.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lotus is a beautiful game that grows into a unique work of art every time you play. Clear your head and take in the quiet strength of the Lotus garden. It takes skillful care and nurturing to grow these flowers to their full potential, but once picked, they provide their owner with wisdom.

Fit

Fit is a beautifully designed casual puzzler that tasks you with fitting specific shapes into specific holes. You will do this one shape after another in order to collect the people standing on each new shape. Your goal is to collect as many people as possible before your health runs out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Fit shapes by tapping at the right time.

Make shapes bigger and collect characters.

Experience the beautiful game world.

Challenge the world best score.

Shurado

Shurado is an action-based fighting game that has you battling one samurai after another in order to escape from the fallen hell known as Shurado. Each fight will have you either blocking incoming attacks or striking your opponent through a few different attack methods. The graphics are pretty great, though the framerate could use some work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $26.99

Multiple death battles displayed with beautiful graphics. This is the story of how an indomitable soul fights his way through the fallen hell known as Shurado and. He managed to get up a number of times where he attempted to climb the stairway to Shurado.

Guardians: A Torchlight Game

Guardians: A Torchlight Game is undoubtedly a generic free-to-play action RPG with a Torchlight skin. The skin is just about the only thing tying this release with the fantastic premium PC versions. If you are looking for Torchlight on Android, this is not it. But if you are looking for a new FTP dungeon crawler with multiple currencies and plenty of IAPs, then Guardians: A Torchlight Game may be for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Torchlight is known as one of the best APRG games in the world. Set in the same universe as the Torchlight PC series, “Guardians: A Torchlight Game” was developed by Freejoy for the first time on mobile. Many more brand-new designs and features are waiting for you.

