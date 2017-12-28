Even though most of the attention is on the 5 getting Oreo (while 5T owners still don't have an Android 8.0 beta), OnePlus is still going strong on last year's flagships. Both the 3 and 3T have gotten Open Beta 29 and 20, respectively. This update adds a new note-taking app, brings the phones up to the December security patch, addresses some bug fixes, and some other stuff.

As always, here's the changelog:

Notes (New OnePlus app) Take notes quickly and simply

Share notes as picture

Memo widget on Shelf is editable Quick clipboard Enhanced copying and editing ability Weather New weather widget File Manager Added large files category

Speed improvements while deleting massive files System Added OTG toggle in Quick Settings

Added notification when 3rd party apps delete contacts

Updated Android security patch to December

General bug fixes and improvements

The highlight, of course, is the new OnePlus Notes app. I'm not entirely sure why the company would devote resources to this when we already have Keep and OneNote, but I guess it's neat that you can now add a memo widget to the Shelf in the OnePlus Launcher. Per the usual, there are some general bug fixes and improvements — seeing a speed boost when deleting large files in the File Manager is a nice touch, though.

The forum post notes, at time of writing, that there is a "small issue" that OnePlus is addressing. In the meantime, the rollout has been halted and I did not see the new beta builds on the downloads pages for either phone. Regardless, I imagine that this will get fixed soon and the rollout will resume. OnePlus is also offering users the ability to go back to the Nougat versions of the Open Betas should they wish to do so. You can find all of the extra information at the source link below.