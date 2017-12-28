It's hard to forget about the fiery Galaxy Note7 battery fiasco that Samsung had to deal with over a year ago. While the company went to great lengths to assure customers that this wouldn't ever happen again, a different kind of battery issue has arisen on the Galaxy Note8 and Galaxy Tab S3. Some customers are now reporting that their devices will not turn back on after their batteries have died completely.

This issue is plaguing Galaxy Note8 owners, who have been prompted to make posts on several different mediums, including Samsung's official community and Android Central's forums. In each instance, the battery appears to have been completely drained, at which point the phone will not turn back on even when plugged in for a lengthy period of time, even on phones that were plugged in shortly after they turned off. A very similar problem appears to be affecting the Galaxy Tab S3, according to several owners on an XDA thread. Samsung is replacing the motherboard and varying components on the Note8, and the motherboard and screen assembly on the Tab S3.

Forum users are suggesting several methods of revival, including button combinations, wireless charging (which reportedly causes the charger's LED to glow, but not the phone's), plugging into a computer's USB port, and so on, but none of these appear to be fixing the phones. It looks like most people are having to get their devices repaired under warranty. It's worth noting that at least one owner has had success by "jump starting" his phone, though that involves splicing, which the average consumer probably won't be comfortable with. One commenter (/u/tekjester1) mentioned that he'd done the same thing on some older phones: "There was a similar issue to this on the OG and Droid 2. To fix it, you cut the ends off a USB cable, and splice the + and - wires between the battery and the terminals to "jump start" the phone to a point where you could charge the battery." It goes without saying that you shouldn't try this if you don't know exactly what you're doing.

Draining a phone's battery to zero obviously isn't healthy for it, but it also shouldn't result in the phone refusing to turn on. It's been suggested that this is due to poor battery control software, which could be in place to prevent any physical damage occurring to the phone and its users. If you own a Note8 or Tab S3 and you've experienced this issue, let us know in the comments below.