B&H is running a massive year-end sale right now, fittingly named the 'Mega Deal Zone.' We already covered some of the offerings here, but there are also seven Motorola phones on sale. That includes the Moto G5S Plus, Moto G4, and last year's Moto Z Play.

Without further ado, here are all the discounts:

We previously reviewed the G4/G4 Plus, G5S Plus, and Moto Z Play. Keep in mind that the G4 and G4 Play won't receive Android 8.0 Oreo, but the rest of the phones on this list will (but the updates will probably take a while).