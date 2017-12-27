B&H is running a massive year-end sale right now, fittingly named the 'Mega Deal Zone.' We already covered some of the offerings here, but there are also seven Motorola phones on sale. That includes the Moto G5S Plus, Moto G4, and last year's Moto Z Play.
Without further ado, here are all the discounts:
Moto G4 series
- Moto G4 Play 16GB for $104.99 ($45 off)
- Moto G4 16GB for $159.99 ($90 off)
- Moto G4 32GB for $129.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G4 Plus 64GB for $194.99 ($105 off)
Moto G5 series
- Moto G5S Plus 32GB for $239.99 ($40 off)
- Moto G5S Plus 64GB for $299.99 ($50 off)
Moto Z 2016 series
- Moto Z Play 32GB for $269.99 ($180 off)
We previously reviewed the G4/G4 Plus, G5S Plus, and Moto Z Play. Keep in mind that the G4 and G4 Play won't receive Android 8.0 Oreo, but the rest of the phones on this list will (but the updates will probably take a while).
