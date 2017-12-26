I've sung the praises of my password manager of choice, Enpass, many times before on Android Police. But today I get to tell you all a better piece of news: the Pro lifetime subscription is half off until January 1, 2018, making it only $4.99 instead of $9.99.

If you're wondering what sets Enpass apart for me, which is the most frequent question I get each time I post about it, here's the answer. I personally feel more comfortable storing my data on my cloud storage of choice instead of trusting LastPass or Dashlane or 1Password. I also like that Enpass has a one-time fee for mobile and is free on desktops. The desktop app has keyboard shortcuts, the Android app is fast, simple to use, and quick to get updated to support new API levels (fingerprint, Oreo's Autofill, etc...). I also prefer the unified approach of Enpass over something like KeePass where you have to rely on different developers to create a similar experience and features across platforms. And yes, I've heard of SafeInCloud, but since it has pretty much the same benefits of Enpass, there's no reason for me to switch.

With that out of the way, if you're tempted and want to give Enpass a go, you have a few days to try the free desktop app for Windows, Mac, or Linux. If you like it, you can also try the Android, iOS, and Windows Phone (lol) app for free but you have a limit on 20 stored items. If that convinces you, you can grab the lifetime license per platform (unlimited number of items and devices) for $4.99 instead of $9.99. Neat.