One month ago, LG began a public beta test of Android 8.0 Oreo for the V30 in South Korea. The beta OTA was 1.2GB in size, and unfortunately did not include support for Project Treble. LG has announced that the final build is now rolling out to V30 owners.
If you live in South Korea and haven't received the update notification yet, you can download LG Bridge from the company's website to sideload the update manually. There's no confirmation yet, but it's likely that Treble has been left out of the final build, just as it was missing from the beta.
There's no word on when Oreo for the V30 will be released in other countries. You can see the original announcement at the source link below.
- Source:
- LG Newsroom (Korean)
Comments