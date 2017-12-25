Fans of game shows have yet another thing to be happy about this Christmas. Yesterday HQ Trivia announced that it was bringing its live trivia app to Android. Although a date doesn't seem to have been set just yet, you can pre-register to be notified when the app goes live in the Play Store.

In case you aren't in the loop, HQ Trivia is part game show and part trivia app, with sizable cash prizes and rapidly growing popularity. The company was created by two former founders of Vine, and it allows ordinary smartphone-wielding people to enter for a chance to split a cash prize—if they can get 12 questions right. The trivia games go live every day at 9PM EST, and a 2nd time on weekdays at 3PM. The pool for cash prizes varies, but today the minimum was set at $2,000, and in the past they have exceeded $10,000.

HQ for Android is coming. Pre-register now on Google Play Store. 👉 https://t.co/h47yTsixNJ pic.twitter.com/YFZhWLPnJV — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 24, 2017

Once you understand the ease of entry and the size of prizes involved, it's easy to see why the app is becoming so popular. But, up until now, it was an iOS-only affair. Soon those of us on greener (#A4C639) pastures can get in on the action and prizes, too.

HQ Trivia has previously had some problems with laggy performance on the video stream. I hope that the company is prepared for the rapid influx of traffic that an Android release will undoubtedly bring.