With Christmas only a day away, I thought it would be nice to compile the best games of the year in one of our gaming roundups so that everyone can find some quality releases to play through on their new phone, tablet, or Chromebook. I have personally hand picked every single one of these games, so there may be some included in the list that you may have never heard of, but rest assured every game is a high-quality release. As a matter of fact, as I was putting this list of 30 games together I came across quite a few titles than would be a shame to not mention. Those I have also included at the bottom of this roundup as honorable mentions for the year. So without further ado, here are the best Android games released in 2017.

Best Android games of 2017

DATA WING

DATA WING is a stylish top down racer that utilizes minimal graphics to give a sense of racing inside of a computer system. There is a 2-hour story complete with 40 levels to play through. The touch screen controls are easy to pick up and even simpler to use. Just tap on the left or right side of the screen to turn your ship in the corresponding directions. Overall this is a slick little racer that is a joy to play and has a kicking chillwave soundtrack, but best of all it's completely free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Blast through a stylish, neon landscape in this story-driven, racing adventure. DATA WINGs deliver critical data throughout the computer system, following Mother's orders without question. But when the system comes under attack, and Mother becomes irrational, something must be done. DATA WING is the solo passion-project of Dan Vogt; a 15-year veteran of the games industry.

To the Moon

To the Moon is a popular RPG Maker game that was originally released on PC. It has since been ported to a multitude of platforms including Android. If you are unfamiliar with the title, it is an RPG focused on storytelling. There is little actual gameplay to be found, so keep that in mind if you are looking for something with a lot of turn-based battles.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning... but only in their patients' heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics

Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics is the latest Carcassonne digital board game adaptation to arrive on the Play Store. After the last version was pulled from the store due to a licensing change, it is nice to see that Asmodee Digital has breathed new life into this classic by coming up with a release that contains new graphics and a plethora of multiplayer options.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Carcassonne is a modern classic tile-placement game based on the award wining game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The tile might feature a city, a road, a cloister, grassland or some combination thereof, and it must be placed adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, et cetera.

Slayaway Camp

Slayaway Camp is a voxel-based sliding puzzler that is filled to the brim with 80's slasher film gore. Like any quality puzzler, the gameplay is easy to grasp, though it's difficult to master. Of course, if the solid puzzle-filled gameplay is not enough for you, the mature theme of efficiently murdering your victims might just be the change in pace you are looking for. Even if the violence does not appeal to you, there is a toggle to choose a more PG version that is kid-friendly.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic ode to 80’s horror. A diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror. No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

Beholder

Beholder is an Android port of the popular PC game. If you are unfamiliar with the title, you are a landlord in a totalitarian State who spies on his tenants in order to report on anyone plotting against said State. While that is your goal, you do have a bit of choice on how you want a scenario to play out. There is always the option of blackmail, or just straight up kindness. But in a totalitarian state, these choices may very well backfire.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS. Your primary task is to covertly watch your tenants and eavesdrop on their conversations. You must BUG their apartments while they're away, SEARCH their belongings for whatever can threaten the authority of the State, and PROFILE them for your superiors. You must also REPORT anyone capable of violating the laws or plotting subversive activities against the State to the authorities.

Sheltered

Sheltered is like a mix of Fallout Shelter and This War of Mine. For the most part, it retains the lighter sense of humor found in Fallout Shelter, plus it offers a much more in-depth experience that resembles This War of Mine. A perfect combo in my opinion. The basics of the gameplay tasks you with protecting your family by providing a safe place to live while venturing out to find supplies and taking on the bad guys that stand in your way.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future. As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive?

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge Constructor Portal is a newer title from Headup Games that combines the gameplay from their Bridge Constructor series of games with the portal mechanics of Valve's Portal series. It is a slick looking release that has some fantastic bridge building gameplay, all with the presentation of a Portal title. Best of all, this is a premium release, so once you make your purchase, you are free to enjoy the entirety of the game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

Monument Valley 2

After a five-month span between the iOS release and Androids, Monument Valley 2 can finally be played on our platform. You can expect the familiar gravity-defying puzzle gameplay found in the original, but this time with a broader focus on accessibility. So that does mean this is the easier game in the series. Some fans may find that disappointing, while others may finally get to see what the draw of the gameplay is thanks to how easy it is. Either way, you can expect about an hour and forty minutes of gameplay in order to finish this new release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked is a stand alone expansion that can be enjoyed without having to own any previous releases. It is an open-world survival game with a slight dash of Lovecraftian horror. You start out in a randomly generated world with nothing, to then venture forth into its dangerous ocean filled lands to gather resources, build tools, and harvest food, which is all necessary for your survival.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked. In Don't Starve: Shipwrecked, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures.

Lumino City

It is always nice to see PC games that get ported to Android. Lumino City is one of the better releases this year that fits in this category. It is a point and click adventure game with a high level of detail in its design. The amount of polish shown in the title is pretty astounding as it utilizes an assortment of beautifully handcrafted backgrounds. Then there is the gameplay to consider. I am glad to report that it holds up quite well on mobile and even excels with its new touch screen controls.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world. Lumino City has an estimated 8 - 10 hours of gameplay and no In-App Purchases.

OXENFREE

OXENFREE is a port of the popular PC point and click adventure game that tells a story of a group of friends on a supernatural journey. If you are a fan of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, I would say OXENFREE has pretty much the same feel and atmosphere. You can expect plenty of twists and turns in the plot and at times a frightening story that may just force you to turn all the lights on.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Any fan of shoot 'em ups or bullet hell shooters should give Danmaku Unlimited 3 a look. Not only are you provided with a perfect 1:1 port that has absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases, but the gameplay is phenomenal, and the touch screen controls work perfectly. Heck, even if you are new to the genre you are guaranteed a fun time thanks to the inclusion of multiple levels of difficulty.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DODGE. SHOOT. EXPLODE. REPEAT. The Ultimate Bullet Hell experience on mobile returns. Take to the skies once more as the last defender of humanity against overwhelming odds. Lovingly built to be enjoyed by newcomers and genre veterans alike, Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a perfect medley of the best aspects of classic Bullet Hell shooters wrapped up in a modern and approachable package.

Old Man's Journey

Who doesn't love a beautiful puzzle adventure game with a great story? Old Man's Journey is undoubtedly one of the most polished titles in this genre. Not only is the artwork amazing, but the music adds such a fantastic tone to the gameplay that you are instantly immersed in the old man's adventure. The only shortcoming I can find is the fact that this is a linear story that will not hold a lot of value for extra playthroughs.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Explore life’s complexities through the old man’s eyes as you experience his heartache, regret, and hope. Immerse yourself in a visual narrative as you uncover stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interact with the serene, whimsical environment as you solve playful puzzles and shape the landscape around you, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.

Portal Knights

Imagine Minecraft, but with a story mode. Now take a look at Portal Knights. That's right, Portal Knights takes the tried and true open-world survival gameplay of Minecraft and adds in an RPG-themed story that will surely give its players some added purpose. Sure you can still build all kinds of crazy structures if you like, but you can also take on a few boss fights or venture down into an enemy filled dungeon. The choice is all yours.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight. Leave the familiar world behind and step into the fantastic unknown with Portal Knights, a cooperative 3D sandbox action-RPG. Level up your character and craft powerful gear to defeat your enemies in real-time tactical combat. Explore dozens of randomly-generated islands and restore peace to a world torn apart by The Fracture.

Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is a fantastic turn-based RPG in the popular Pen & Paper game series. This time around Behold Studios has published the release on the Play Store themselves, most likely due to the fact that Paradox Interactive incited a lot of anger with Knights of Pen & Paper 2 going free-to-play, which resulted in a wipe of everyone's save data. Luckily Behold Studios has made it adamantly clear that Galaxy of Pen & Paper will remain a premium title with a single upfront price.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

THE ULTIMATE ROLE-PLAYING SIMULATION GOES TO SPACE. Galaxy of Pen & Paper is a turn-based meta RPG about a group of players rolling dice in the year 1999. Create your own game master and RPG party, as they roleplay, explore distant planets in their imagination, fight weird aliens and save the galaxy in the era of dial-up internet and floppy disks.

Radiation City

Radiation City is the sequel to Atypical Games' Radiation Island. Just like the original, Radiation City is an open-world survival game filled to the brim with zombies. You can expect gorgeous graphics that bring this frightening world to life. It is your task to venture out into this radioactive city in order to find your missing loved one. While the story may seem pretty cut and paste, the action-packed gameplay is where titles like this shine.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to the world of Radiation City where a great survival adventure awaits you. Forty years after the unfortunate accident of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, destiny brings you to the area of carefully recreated city of Pripyat. Uncover the amazing story, untangle the mystery and try to save your loved one. This is not an easy task. It’s a huge open world area filled with dangers and anomalies. Hungry predators and sub-human creatures, they all want a piece of you.

realMyst

Myst is a classic point-and-click adventure series that turned the genre on its head back in the 90s with beautifully pre-rendered 3D landscapes. Noodlecake has worked with the original developers to bring a full 3D version of the first Myst game to Android as realMyst, though the basics have definitely remained the same. This means you will be tasked with exploring a mystical island by solving puzzles that slowly reveal the game's backstory.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

From legendary developer Cyan Worlds. realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime. Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Look lazily upward into the Channelwood Age trees. Relax next to the rippling fountain as the sun sets in the Selenitic Age. Spin around for a full panoramic tour of Sirrus’ throne room. Seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition

Originally released in 1999, Beamdog has seen fit to enhance the original Planescape: Torment with newly polished graphics and remastered music, bringing the game into the modern age. However, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition still retains all of the classic CRPG gameplay you remember. Of course if you find that you do not enjoy all these enhancements, you can easily turn them off in the settings. In my opinion, this is what makes the enhanced edition so versatile. No matter if you would like to play the original or the enhanced edition there is an option fitting for your desired experience.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition you'll explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of unique companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre. The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes.

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

I had been waiting a long time to see Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty come to Android, but luckily it just released in the last week. Two of the later games in the series had already been released on our platform years ago, and it was only a matter of time before Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty was released, and oh boy was the wait worth it. Not only are the touchscreen controls excellent, the addition of HID controller support means that anyone can play this classic puzzle-platformer with their preferred control method.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

A mudokon chosen by the fickle finger of fate, Abe was a first class Floor-Waxer for RuptureFarms who was catapulted into a life of adventure. Late one night he overheard plans from his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, to turn Abe and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as a final effort to rescue Molluck's failing meatpacking empire. Can Abe change the fate of thousands and rescue the Mudokons? Can he escape the dark recesses of RuptureFarms and the desolate, uninviting, and downright terrifying surrounding environment?

EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap

If you are a 90's JRPG fan, then you may want to give EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap a look. From a quick glance, you can see that it is styled very similarly to the Mana series. But the comparisons do not end there. You can also grow your world much in the same way you did in Legend of Mana, through the use of objects that allow you to expand your map. Just keep in mind that EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap is a turn-based RPG that is largely based around random dice throwing. So sure, while this is not an action RPG, it is a quality turn-based affair that works well on Android.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $8.99 a piece

A young girl born to save the world and a Redcap once destined for violence. A story hatched from within precious eggs; a tale of meeting and parting ways... A fantasy adventure with a thrilling story and beautiful graphics, EGGLIA is an RPG you will want to return to again and again. Join colorful characters of varying races including Brownies, Dwarves, Gremlins and Aloes as they work together to revive the lands of EGGLIA, sealed away within mysterious eggs.

Layton’s Mystery Journey

If you are unfamiliar with the Layton puzzle adventure series of games, then you are in for a treat. While they were originally only published on Nintendo handheld consoles, the Layton games have branched out to Android with the release of Layton Brothers Mystery Room in 2013 and a more recent release of Layton’s Mystery Journey. The good thing is that Layton’s Mystery Journey is a new soft reboot of the series, so you should have no worry of jumping into what is an already established franchise.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $15.99

Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton.

PixWing - Flying Retro Pixel Arcade

Sometimes it's nice to just sit down and play a game for the sheer enjoyment of screwing around in its world. I suppose that is why I am such a fan of classic arcade style gameplay. That is why I am so smitten with PixWing - Flying Retro Pixel Arcade. Sure, it may not have a story, and your end goal of climbing the leaderboard may not be as exhilarating as saving the world, but there is something to be said about a game that allows you to simply get out there and have some fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.29 ($0.99 IAP removes ads)

Fly biplanes, jets or even a dragon in this stunningly retro themed & colourful environment. Challenge your skills in the time trials as you fly through checkpoints collecting gems or chill out and just fly freely. PixWing is going to change the way you think about arcade flying forever. With unique full-body controls, you have complete 360 degrees control. Your device becomes a window into the game world.

Morphite

Crescent Moon Games had been hyping up the release of Morphite on Android for quite a while now, and now that it is here I must say the wait was worth it. For the unfamiliar, this game is an open-world adventure that lets you travel the galaxy, comparable to games like No Man’s Sky. The fact that such a monumental game is even able to run on Android is a testament to the developers skills. This one is definitely a title that should not be missed.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

If you are getting a black screen on loading, please reboot your device so it can load the expansion file. If you are getting a black screen after landing on a planet, turn off any Ad block apps you may have turned on. Play the first two missions and explore random planets for FREE. Pay to unlock the full story mode to get all of the weapons and powerups. Ads can be removed by purchasing ANY IAP. Please note: A device from 2015 or later is recommended to play this game.

Super Mario Run

Mario Run is similar to the majority of mobile auto-runner games. You will of course be running and jumping through obstacles and enemies in a set amount of stages. You do this in order to collect the game's currency, which is later used for cosmetic decorations. One thing to keep in mind is that what you get in this free download is only a sample of the game's content. You will not be able to play through the entirety without putting up some cash.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

A new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand. Super Mario Run has received some big updates! You control Mario by tapping as he constantly runs forward. You time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal!

Prison Architect: Mobile

Prison Architect: Mobile is another PC game to be ported to Android. If you are unfamiliar with the title, this is a mix of simulation, management, and strategy game mechanics very reminiscent of Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress, and Theme Hospital. You essentially build a prison and are tasked with keeping it running smoothly by constant micromanagement.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Escape from reality but not from your custom-made jail. Prison Architect: Mobile challenges you to build and manage a maximum security prison, from laying out cell blocks and inmate facilities, to managing staff pay and prisoner morale. From layout to execution (literally, in some cases), you are the architect, the warden, and the enforcer.

Catan Universe

Catan Universe is the latest Catan release on the Play Store that is meant to take over for USM's previous Catan release Catan Classic. Those that purchased expansions in the classic version should have no worry that their content will carry over to Catan Universe, which is excellent to see. It's also wonderful that we can all now play Catan online with the inclusion of an online multiplayer mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

After a long, difficult journey, you have reached the coast of an unknown island. Yet other explorers have also landed on Catan: The competition for settlement has begun. Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan. Go on a journey to the Catan universe, and enter into exciting duels against players from all over the world. The board game classic and the Catan card game bring a real table top feeling to your screen, with brand new graphics.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is Nintendo's effort to bring the series to mobile as a free-to-play release. Much like their other titles on Android, the balancing is fair, and you are never pushed too hard to spend your money on the title. The gameplay is similar to the console versions but on a much smaller scale. While I can't say the gameplay will old everyone's interest, especially after playing the game for a while, what is on offer is still worth playing through.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Get back to nature in Animal Crossing™: Pocket Camp, the new Animal Crossing mobile game where you take on the role of campsite manager. You're in charge, so you can decorate your own campsite however you like. Make it fun, make it cute, make it sporty—it’s up to you to craft the kind of furniture and amenities that will make your camp a must-see for animals visiting the area. While visiting different recreational spots, you'll meet new animals who could use a little help.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a tablet only game that plays out as a strategy card game based on Elder Scrolls mythology. Obviously, it is a port of the available PC and iOS versions. The graphics are top notch, and the available lore is a must for any fan of the Elder Scrolls series of games. While this Android version still has a few performance issues, it is nice to be able to play on a tablet instead of having to sit at your computer.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

The Elder Scrolls: Legends -- Return to Clockwork City. Inspired by classic adventure tales, Return to Clockwork City is the latest story expansion for The Elder Scrolls: Legends. Set hundreds of years after Sotha Sil’s demise, embark on an epic journey to the fabled Clockwork City filled with danger, wonder, and riches beyond imagination. The road won’t be easy.

Fire Emblem Heroes

In Fire Emblem Heroes, players summon characters from the various console and handheld games to their army for turn-based grid combat. The story is a little on the weak side, but the meat of this title is its character collection aspects. With a constant rotation of events and gameplay that can hold its own against the best SRPG, Fire Emblem Heroes is undoubtedly one of if not the best hero collection game available today.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $74.99

Nintendo's hit strategy-RPG Fire Emblem series is now reimagined for smart devices. Fight battles customized for touch screens and on-the-go gameplay. Summon characters from across the Fire Emblem universe. Develop your Heroes' skills, and take them to new heights. This is your adventure—a Fire Emblem that's like nothing you've seen before. This application is free to download and offers some optional in-app purchases.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars is a wildly popular free-to-play competitive multiplayer game. The graphics and overall design are quite polished and give a feeling of a high-quality release. While the lack of control in the battles in the arena is surprising, the fact that you manually get to build your robots is the center of this games enjoyment.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Build your own battle bot and unleash its power in this stylish PvP game. From the creators of the hit games Cut the Rope and King of Thieves, comes the most ingenious and stylish battle bot constructor. Join more than 55 million players from all over the world and become the star of the Arena.

Honorable mentions

And that is the end of the list. I hope everyone found a few games they can enjoy and have a happy holiday to boot. Please feel free to mention any of your favorites in the comments below, even if that particular game is not included in the roundup. This way everyone can join in on the end of year "best of" holiday fun!