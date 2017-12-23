The Galaxy Note8 is undeniably one of the best smartphones on the market right now (though very expensive). It has Samsung's fantastic 'Infinity' AMOLED display, great battery life, and just about every feature you can cram into a smartphone. But there's one aspect of the Note8 that absolutely blows away the competition, which didn't receive much attention - its optical image stabilization.

so one thing I couldn't make space for in my camera piece is this little comparison here. The note 8 eats some kinds of vibrations for lunch pic.twitter.com/dhPt22aiOq — evan rodgers (@evanrodgers) December 21, 2017

Evan Rodgers from Engadget posted the above tweet, which shows a comparison of various smartphone cameras on a subway car. The footage from the iPhone X, Mate 10 Pro, and Pixel 2 all look like an earthquake is happening. The video recorded on the Note8 is incredible by comparison - there is almost no movement at all.

Rodgers also recorded himself walking with the same four smartphones, where the results are much more consistent. You can watch that video here.