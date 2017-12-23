Chrome has a hidden 'flags' page, located at chrome://flags, where you can toggle various features and settings on and off. The page was redesigned not too long ago, but there's another helpful change now available in Chrome Beta, Dev, and Canary - the flags you manually enable or disable are now pushed to the top of the page.

This obviously makes it much easier to see which settings you have messed with. In the above screenshot, you can see I have switched two flags to 'Enabled,' which moves them to the top of the page.

Most end users don't visit the flags page at all, but for the few of us that like to tinker with Chrome's settings, this will be a welcome feature. It should arrive in Chrome stable with the release of v65 next month.