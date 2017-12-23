Home security company 'Blink' was founded in 2014, and currently sells a small connected security camera and a connected doorbell. We reviewed the camera a year ago, and while its ability to be powered with only AA batteries and low price made it an interesting proposition, the poor camera quality and lack of night vision hurt its usability.

In a surprise announcement, especially considering many companies are off for the holidays, Blink announced that it is being acquired by Amazon. The company promised that all its existing products would continue to work (at least for the time being):

"If you own one of our systems, nothing changes for now. We’ll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella selling and supporting the same great products you know and love. It’s Day 1 for us at Amazon, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can deliver to our customers together."

Amazon released its Cloud Cam security camera back in October, and the Blink purchase would help Amazon compete against Nest/Google and other smart security systems. No financial details about the acquisition have been disclosed. You can see the announcement post at the source link below.