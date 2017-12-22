Watching Zack from JerryRigEverything break every new (major) phone that comes out has become something of a tradition. This time around, Zach dug into the Nokia 2, the new low-end Nokia smartphone from HMD Global. Being just $100 in the United States, you would expect the phone to be mostly plastic and easily broken, but that wasn't the case.

The Gorilla Glass 3 screen only scratched at Level 6 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, and both the frame and physical buttons are metal. Most of the back panel is plastic, but the Nokia logo is metal and the camera cover is glass. When Zack tried to bend the phone, it never snapped.

It's nice to see that HMD is sticking to Nokia's former reputation for durable phones, even with its cheapest smartphone model. I hope they keep this up for future models.