RobTop Games' latest rhythm-based platformer Geometry Dash SubZero just landed on the Google Play Store. Much like a previous entry in the series (Geometry Dash Meltdown), the developers newest release of Geometry Dash SubZero is also intended as a mini stand-alone expansion. It includes 3 new winter-themed levels and an original soundtrack by MDK, Bossfight, and Boom Kitty.

The first thing you may notice is that Geometry Dash SubZero is a free game. It does include advertisements, which are frequently shown, but short of the numerous ads, it is a free experience. Sadly there is no way to remove these ads, though you can purchase the original Geometry Dash for $1.99 if you feel the ads in Geometry Dash SubZero are too intrusive and you require a premium title. Now the thing is, each Geometry Dash release is its own game. So if you want to play the new levels in Geometry Dash SubZero, you will have to put up with the ads.

As for the gameplay, well, it is everything you would expect out of a Geometry Dash release. You simply tap on the screen to jump over obstacles to land on specific platforms, all to the beat of a fantastic soundtrack. Perfecting your timing is critical if you wish to make any progress, as obviously this is a game that demands quick reflexes. Plenty of practice will help here.

If you are looking for a quality rhythm-based platforming game that offers quite a lot of challenge and won't break the bank, Geometry Dash SubZero is a great choice. Sure the ads can be annoying, and there are only a few levels to play through, but it's hard to complain when the game is available for free.