Whether you're a devotee of independent cinema or a casual movie-goer, Costco has a great deal that will keep you or someone on your last-minute gift list entertained for the next year. Until January 10, 2018, Costco members can grab the Movie Lovers Package, combining one-year subscription to two great movie services, MoviePass and Fandor, for just $89.99.

With a MoviePass subscription you get one movie theater ticket to the 2D movie of your choice per day at participating theaters. Normally, a subscription on its own would set you back $9.95 per month or $119.40 per year, so this is already saving you money without the bundle with Fandor.

Fandor is a kind of Netflix-for-artsy-types (like me!), a streaming service that curates a catalogue of over 5000 independent and foreign films, and right now goes for $4.99 per month, which adds up to $59.88 per year.

Put together on their own, these two services would add up to $179.28 for a year. With the two of them combined in the Movie Lovers Package, they're almost exactly half off at $89.99.

If you don't have a Costco membership, you can still take advantage of the deal, but you have to tack on a 5% surcharge, ringing it up to $94.49, which is still an incredible savings.

Both services have their respective Android apps, with Fandor offering streaming on all manner of devices, and MoviePass (available at both our own APK Mirror and the Play Store) giving subscribers listings of theaters and movie times.

Think of the possibilities: After you've binged on high culture and subtitles, you can head to the local cineplex and decompress your brain with Daddy's Home 2 or a nineteenth viewing of The Last Jedi. I'm going for the latter, personally.