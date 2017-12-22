It's finally Friday! Christmas is just a few short days away, so here's my final round of app sales before the holiday. The list today is almost as long as Wednesday's, which itself was massive, but I find it lackluster in comparison. There are some good things to be had, like The Room 3, which you will find in bold. And be sure to go back to Wednesday's post so that you can get in on the remainder of the sales there. Also, I will not be posting one of these on Monday, so I will see you all again next Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Photo Effect Eraser - Blur With Style $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left

Games

  1. Cryptogram Cryptoquote Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  2. Math-ropolis, educational math app for kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. War Tank Racing Online 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. Mussila $4.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  6. Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  3. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  4. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  9. Fractal Tree Live Wallpaper -Customisable & Unique $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Castles of Poland Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  2. Circa Fasting - New Fasting Tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  3. Sling Blade Sounds $3.00 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  4. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Loud Player - Audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Star Walk 2 - Sky Guide: View Stars Day and Night $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  8. NEO Bookmark Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. VHF Trainer $9.99 -> $5.99; 6 days left
  10. Tweetings for Twitter $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Causality $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Cereus: Towerless Tower Defense Game $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  3. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  4. Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 5 days left
  5. New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
  6. Airline Tycoon Deluxe $5.72 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  7. Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Castleparts $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. Chainsaw Warrior $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  10. Chainsaw Warrior: LotN $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  11. Chess Opening Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  12. Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. ColRegs: Rules of the Road 3D $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  14. Deck of Fate $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  15. Don't Starve: Shipwrecked $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  16. Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  17. Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  18. Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  19. Need for Speed Most Wanted $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  20. Night In The Opera: Classic Detective Story $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  21. Pixel Soldiers: Bull Run $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  22. Pixel Soldiers: Gettysburg $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  23. Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  24. Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  25. Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  26. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  27. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  28. Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  29. Sidewords $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  30. Sonic Jump Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  31. Surgeon Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  32. Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  33. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  34. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  35. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  36. The Room Three $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  37. Toca Lab: Plants $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  38. True Skate $1.99 -> $0.50; 6 days left
  39. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  40. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  41. Blood of the Zombies $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  42. Caverns of the Snow Witch $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  43. Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  44. FFC: Bloodbones $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  45. Gamebook Adventures 1: An Assassin in Orlandes $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  46. Gamebook Adventures 2: Siege of the Necromancer $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  47. Gamebook Adventures 3: Slaves of Rema $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  48. Gamebook Adventures 4: Revenant Rising $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  49. Gamebook Adventures 6: Wizard from Tarnath Tor $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  50. Gamebook Adventures 7: Temple of the Spider God $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  51. Gamebook Adventures 8: Curse of the Assassin $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  52. Gamebook Adventures 9: Sultans of Rema $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  53. Gamebook Adventures 10: Lords of Nurroth $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  54. Gamebook Adventures 11: Songs of the Mystics $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  55. Gamebook Adventures 12: Asuria Awakens $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  56. Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  57. Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  58. Herald of Oblivion $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  59. House Of Hell $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  60. Infinite Universe $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  61. Island of the Lizard King $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  62. Journey of Haha $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  63. Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  64. Reckless Getaway $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  65. Reckless Racing 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  66. Reckless Racing 3 $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  67. Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  68. Starship Traveller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  69. The Forest of Doom $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  70. The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  71. Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  72. Sokoban Land DX premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  73. WILOO premium - Adventure 2D Platformer $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  74. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  75. Time Crash - Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  76. Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  77. Football Manager Touch 2018 $19.99 -> $14.99; Time left not specified
  78. Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  79. Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Christmas Day HD Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Betinho™ Pack $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  4. Miui 9 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Pixel Oreo 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. S8 / Note 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left