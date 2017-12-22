Article Contents
It's finally Friday! Christmas is just a few short days away, so here's my final round of app sales before the holiday. The list today is almost as long as Wednesday's, which itself was massive, but I find it lackluster in comparison. There are some good things to be had, like The Room 3, which you will find in bold. And be sure to go back to Wednesday's post so that you can get in on the remainder of the sales there. Also, I will not be posting one of these on Monday, so I will see you all again next Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Photo Effect Eraser - Blur With Style $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Games
- Cryptogram Cryptoquote Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Math-ropolis, educational math app for kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- War Tank Racing Online 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Mussila $4.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Digital Clock Live Wallpaper - Unique & Minimal $1.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fractal Tree Live Wallpaper -Customisable & Unique $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dualix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Castles of Poland Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Circa Fasting - New Fasting Tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Sling Blade Sounds $3.00 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Loud Player - Audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Star Walk 2 - Sky Guide: View Stars Day and Night $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- NEO Bookmark Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- VHF Trainer $9.99 -> $5.99; 6 days left
- Tweetings for Twitter $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Causality $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Cereus: Towerless Tower Defense Game $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 5 days left
- New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe $5.72 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Castleparts $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Chainsaw Warrior $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Chainsaw Warrior: LotN $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Chess Opening Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Clue $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- ColRegs: Rules of the Road 3D $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Deck of Fate $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Need for Speed Most Wanted $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Night In The Opera: Classic Detective Story $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Pixel Soldiers: Bull Run $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pixel Soldiers: Gettysburg $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sidewords $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Sonic Jump Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Surgeon Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- The Room Three $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Toca Lab: Plants $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- True Skate $1.99 -> $0.50; 6 days left
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Blood of the Zombies $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Caverns of the Snow Witch $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- FFC: Bloodbones $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 1: An Assassin in Orlandes $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 2: Siege of the Necromancer $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 3: Slaves of Rema $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 4: Revenant Rising $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 6: Wizard from Tarnath Tor $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 7: Temple of the Spider God $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 8: Curse of the Assassin $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 9: Sultans of Rema $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 10: Lords of Nurroth $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 11: Songs of the Mystics $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures 12: Asuria Awakens $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Herald of Oblivion $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- House Of Hell $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Infinite Universe $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Island of the Lizard King $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Journey of Haha $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Reckless Getaway $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Reckless Racing 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Reckless Racing 3 $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Starship Traveller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Forest of Doom $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sokoban Land DX premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- WILOO premium - Adventure 2D Platformer $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Time Crash - Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Football Manager Touch 2018 $19.99 -> $14.99; Time left not specified
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Christmas Day HD Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Betinho™ Pack $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Miui 9 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Pixel Oreo 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- S8 / Note 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
