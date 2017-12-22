The Moto X4 was released a few months ago, and there are two different versions of the phone (at least in the United States). The first is an Android One Edition with completely stock Android, and the second has Motorola's standard software changes. The former is now receiving an update to Android 8.0 Oreo, as many owners have confirmed.

Image credit: John

The update has a build number of OPW27.1, and includes Android 8.0 Oreo with the latest Android security patch level. Since this is an Android One phone, there are almost no changes to the system - it should be almost exactly like Oreo on a Pixel or Nexus phone.

There are additional reports on Twitter and other social networks/forums. If you bought a Moto X4 from Project Fi, let us know if you have Oreo in the comments below.