Google has a history of selling very expensive Chromebooks, and that continues with the Pixelbook. Even the entry-level Pixelbook is more expensive than a lot of Windows laptops with its $999 price tag (currently on sale for $899). The most expensive Pixelbook variant has been unavailable until now. Google just started taking orders for the Core i7 version, which costs $1,549 on sale ($100 off).

This version of the Pixelbook runs on a 7th gen Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM—the other versions are stuck with 8GB. You also get a 512GB SSD with NVME (faster storage that runs through PCI Express). The rest of the specs are the same with a 12.3-inch 2400x1600 LCD, aluminum unibody chassis, and two USB Type-C ports. Oh, it has a headphone jack, too. How novel.

The Google Store is the only retailer offering the high-end Pixelbook right now. It's only pre-order or "notify me" elsewhere. Google isn't shipping it right away, though. The current estimated ship date is January 3rd, 2018.