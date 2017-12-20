In the active noise cancelling and wireless headphones category, there are several great options worth considering, but one of them has recently started standing out because it ticks most, if not all, of the boxes: the Sony WH1000XM2. And today you can grab it for $52 less than its regular price, putting it at just 2 bucks shy of $300.

The WH1000XM2 are Sony's newest ANC wireless headphones with 30 hours of battery life (with ANC on), wired and wireless modes, NFC for quick pairing, hi-res audio and LDAC support, touch controls, and a quick attention mode that lets you pause the music so you can hear what's being said around you. There are several modes as well, including extra bass, ambient sound (ANC off), and adaptive sound depending on what activity you're doing (that requires the Android app). The WH1000XM2 come with a carrying case, an airplane adapter, and charging and audio cables.

So far, the WH1000XM2 has a stellar average rating of 4.4 on Amazon, and has been positively received everywhere. It usually goes for $349.99 and was only discounted around Black Friday to $298. Now that same deal is back and it's there for both the black and the gold version. If you're swayed by one of these, you can grab it from the links below.