At its original $249.99 MSRP, the Honor 6X was already a great phone for the money. The 6X was further discounted to $150 during the Black Friday deal frenzy, which made it even more appealing. But now, you can grab one of these for just $139.99, a full 30% off of its MSRP, from Amazon and B&H.

The Honor 6X comes equipped with a 5.5" 1080p IPS display, a Kirin 655, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP+2MP rear camera combo, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,340mAh battery. It also supports dual-SIM capabilities and comes with a very fast fingerprint sensor. For $140, you'd be hard-pressed to find a new phone with superior specifications.

Amazon has the silver and gold colors available at $139.99 (gray seems to be out of stock). B&H has all three colors in stock, and also includes a free clear case with your purchase. Keep in mind that B&H doesn't charge tax unless you're in NY or NJ, which is a nice perk. And if you are near B&H's NYC superstore, you can pick your shiny new Honor 6X up locally. Hit the source links below to pick an Honor 6X of your very own up.