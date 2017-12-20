Welcome to Wednesday. The week before Christmas is already half over, and to celebrate the impending holiday, I have a Black Friday-size, gargantuan list for you all (much, much larger than Monday's). We have stuff from Square Enix, Noodlecake, OUYA, and a whole bunch more. If you're not aware, Nvidia is running a massive sale on both Android and GeForce NOW games, which you can check out here. Also, while we're on the topic of Noodlecake, be sure to look at the new Humble Bundle — we're giving away 10 codes, too.

Free

Apps

  1. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  2. Social Group Service (Paid) $2.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  3. nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. SOV 2 - be the HERO in a movie-game $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Dungeon Master Grid $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  7. Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Parallax Random Love Android Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  2. Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
  3. Cross DJ Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Sunrise Alarm for LIFX & Hue $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. Wakeup Light Alarm Clock $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  7. BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  8. BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. The Lost Treasure Island 3D $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Rozz Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Alto's Adventure TV $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. American Dad! Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Archer Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Bob's Burgers Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  9. Caterzillar $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. Double Dragon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  12. Family Guy Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Frozen Synapse Prime $4.31 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. Gobliiins Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  15. Governor of Poker 2 Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  16. I Have No Mouth $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  17. Little Big Adventure $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  18. Mimic Arena $7.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  19. NEO TURF MASTERS $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  20. Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  21. Portal ® Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  22. R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  23. R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  24. Raiden Legacy $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  25. realMyst $6.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  26. Riddlord: The Consequence $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  27. Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  28. Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  29. Sanitarium $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  30. The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  31. The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  32. The Last Express $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  33. The Walking Dead Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  34. Titan Quest $8.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  35. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  36. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  37. Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  38. Ys Chronicles II $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  39. Crashlands $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days left
  40. Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  41. Dark Tales: Buried Alive Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  42. Dark Tales 5: The Red Mask. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  43. Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  44. Heroes of Hellas 3: Athens $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  45. Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  46. Paranormal Pursuit $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  47. Puddle + $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  48. Puppet Show 7 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  49. Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  50. Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  51. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  52. Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  53. Riptide GP2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  54. Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  55. Skee-Ball Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  56. Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  57. Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  58. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  59. The Lake House. Best Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  60. The Snow $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  61. Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  62. World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  63. Adventures of Mana - $13.99 -> $6.99; Time not specified
  64. Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; Time not specified
  65. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $4.99 -> $2.49; Time not specified
  66. Guardians of the Galaxy TTG $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
  67. FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
  68. FINAL FANTASY II $12.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
  69. FINAL FANTASY III $12.99 -> $6.49; Time not specified
  70. FINAL FANTASY IV $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
  71. FINAL FANTASY V $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
  72. FINAL FANTASY VI $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
  73. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Time not specified
  74. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $4.99; Time not specified
  75. Secret of Mana $8.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
  76. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
  77. The Walking Dead: Michonne $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
  78. ChargeShot $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
  79. Gurgamoth $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
  80. House of 1000 Doors Full $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
  81. I am Bread TV - $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown
  82. Mercenary Kings $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
  83. Party Hard $12.99 -> $6.49; Time left unknown
  84. Stunt Wheels Party! $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cornie Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. Noizy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Jailbreak VPN Pro $314.99 -> $12.99; 5 days left
  2. Expert Betting Tips Premium $384.99 -> $229.99; 6 days left