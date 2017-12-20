Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday. The week before Christmas is already half over, and to celebrate the impending holiday, I have a Black Friday-size, gargantuan list for you all (much, much larger than Monday's). We have stuff from Square Enix, Noodlecake, OUYA, and a whole bunch more. If you're not aware, Nvidia is running a massive sale on both Android and GeForce NOW games, which you can check out here. Also, while we're on the topic of Noodlecake, be sure to look at the new Humble Bundle — we're giving away 10 codes, too.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Social Group Service (Paid) $2.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- SOV 2 - be the HERO in a movie-game $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dungeon Master Grid $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Orb Smash $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Parallax Random Love Android Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Sale
Apps
- Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $2.49; 4 days left
- Cross DJ Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sunrise Alarm for LIFX & Hue $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Wakeup Light Alarm Clock $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- The Lost Treasure Island 3D $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Rozz Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Alto's Adventure TV $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- American Dad! Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Archer Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Bob's Burgers Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Caterzillar $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Double Dragon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Family Guy Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Frozen Synapse Prime $4.31 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Gobliiins Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Governor of Poker 2 Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- I Have No Mouth $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Little Big Adventure $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Mimic Arena $7.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- NEO TURF MASTERS $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Portal ® Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Raiden Legacy $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- realMyst $6.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Riddlord: The Consequence $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sanitarium $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Last Express $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- The Walking Dead Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Titan Quest $8.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Ys Chronicles II $5.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days left
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Dark Tales: Buried Alive Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Dark Tales 5: The Red Mask. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Heroes of Hellas 3: Athens $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Paranormal Pursuit $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Puddle + $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Puppet Show 7 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Riptide GP2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Skee-Ball Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- The Lake House. Best Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- The Snow $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Adventures of Mana - $13.99 -> $6.99; Time not specified
- Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; Time not specified
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $4.99 -> $2.49; Time not specified
- Guardians of the Galaxy TTG $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY II $12.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY III $12.99 -> $6.49; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY IV $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY V $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY VI $15.99 -> $7.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Time not specified
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $4.99; Time not specified
- Secret of Mana $8.99 -> $3.99; Time not specified
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
- The Walking Dead: Michonne $4.99 -> $1.99; Time not specified
- ChargeShot $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
- Gurgamoth $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
- House of 1000 Doors Full $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left unknown
- I am Bread TV - $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown
- Mercenary Kings $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left unknown
- Party Hard $12.99 -> $6.49; Time left unknown
- Stunt Wheels Party! $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Cornie Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Noizy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Jailbreak VPN Pro $314.99 -> $12.99; 5 days left
- Expert Betting Tips Premium $384.99 -> $229.99; 6 days left
