Android Pay is a nifty way to make purchases at supported retailers. At a minimum, it lets you eschew the wallet in your back pocket for the phone in your front when picking up a pack of gum. And now two more banks in Spain and Poland have added support for the service.

The recent additions to the Android Pay party are Plus Bank in Poland and Openbank in Spain, though not all card types are supported. If you've got an account at one of those banks, you'll want to check the compatibility list for both Spain and Poland to see which cards the bank supports for Android Pay.