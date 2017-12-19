We love celebrating big milestones here on Android Police and the latest is for Google's data-friendly version of YouTube, YouTube Go, which has reached 10 million downloads today.

As a bit of history, Go was announced in September of 2016 but was said to be rolling out gradually in India. It became available on the Play Store, though unofficially and only in beta, in February of 2017. We grabbed the APK back then to let you all get a look at it, but it was only in April that Google made the announcement official. Fast forward to August and YouTube Go launched in Indonesia, then November when it came out of beta in time for Android Oreo Go's official launch.

YouTube Go is still only available to a few countries around the world - we know India and Indonesia are on the list - so it's a major feat to see it reach 10 million downloads on the Play Store in such a short time and without a worldwide release. But it's also understandable, given the features provided by Go like downloads and offline watching, data control, and its speed and lightweight size.

If you'd like to give YouTube Go an, uhm, go, you can grab it from the Play Store if it's available to you and help it reach even more downloads, or you can get the latest 0.67.60 version APK from APK Mirror if it says it's incompatible with all your devices.