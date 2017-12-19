Humble Bundles are a great way to get games on the cheap. But while cheap games are nice, free games are even better. We're giving away ten codes for the latest Humble Mobile Bundle, which features 11 games from Noodlecake Studios that are collectively worth around $35.

Ordinarily, you'd have to pay $1 or more to get Invert, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Alto's Adventure, and Pug's Quest. Paying more than the average (currently $4.40) would earn you Vignettes, Shooting Stars!, Tower Dwellers, and Caterzillar. And if you were to pay over $5, you'd also get FRAMED 2, The Bug Butcher, and Snowball. But this being a giveaway, we're offering you the opportunity to get all 11 games for zero dollars.