If you've ever used Samsung's devices, you'd notice hundreds of little useful changes that the company implements on top of stock Android to make your life a little easier or give you added functionality. A new one of these changes is making its way to Samsung's Oreo software, and it's contextual screenshot names.

As shown in the image above from SamMobile, screenshots taken on a Samsung device running Oreo are titled screenshot_appname_dateandtime. Stock Android only has the date and time, so the addition of the app's name is Samsung's doing and it can be very handy. For regular users, this isn't something they'll notice, but for those of us who take dozens of screenshots every day when writing news, covering apps, and reviewing devices, it makes image management easier on the phone itself and even more so when transferred to a computer.

A reader pointed out in SamMobile's comments that MIUI also does this, though I don't have a Xiaomi device to verify it. Either way, this is a handy little change that I hope gets implemented in stock Android so it propagates to all OEM devices. If only to make our work a little bit simpler.