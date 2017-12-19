Waze frequently features celebrity voiceovers, but none of the people behind them had a set of skills as particular as the newest entrant's. Actor Liam Neeson's voice has made its way to Waze, meaning that you can now be navigated by the protagonist of Taken himself.

As they often are, Neeson's voice is being added to Waze for promotional purposes. More specifically, he's pushing his new movie, The Commuter, whose name actually fits in very well with the navigation app's purposes. Unfortunately, you'll only have until January 14th to enjoy your favorite actor's smooth voice.

You can begin using Neeson's voice right now. Just open Waze and go to Settings > Voice Directions > English (US) - Liam Neeson. Personally, I'd still rather have Clarkson, Hammond, and May, but that trio's unfortunately been long gone from Waze.